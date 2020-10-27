Advertisement

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace interviewed Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday morning over the Hunter Biden laptop story that TrumpWorld has been pushing hard over the last several weeks. He suggested that she cut to the chase and say whether or not she (or anyone else in the Trump administration) had any proof that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took money from foreign companies and countries.

She said “that’s not my job.” Translation: “Uh, no I don’t.”

Apparently her job– like that of the rest of the Trump administration– is to make accusations without proof.

Clearly the White House has done no investigating of its own. McDaniel said: “I think [i]t’s incumbent upon the press to start investigating. . . . . I think what’s frightening is we should have a free and fair press that should be looking at a laptop that has not been disputed by the Biden campaign to be authentic.”

Team Trump claims there are emails showing Hunter Bidden involving his father in shady foreign dealings.

“These emails are deeply troubling as it looks like Hunter Biden is negotiating with a Chinese energy company to profit not just for himself, but for his father, but it warrants an investigation,” McDaniel said. “That’s not my job. That’s the press’ job. That’s the FBI, those who have this laptop, to look into it.”

Well, it seems that the Wall Street Journal reported last week that a review of documents shows “no role for Joe Biden” in any alleged pay-for-play scheme. So even though the press has “looked at the laptop” and determined Joe Biden is not implicated in any wrong-doing, that’s still not good enough for McDaniel and Team Trump. It just doesn’t fit their narrative.

Wallace then asked her why the FBI, which has possession of the laptop, has not backed up Team Trump’s claims that there are emails on it “that warrant an investigation,” McDaniel had no answer and said instead that she was not involved in the “internal aspects of that investigation.”

“The press is saying this has been debunked without even investigating it,” she whined. Apparently she was unaware of the Wall Street Journal’s story.

McDaniel then went on to continue the Trump Campaign’s strategy of spreading fear by innuendo, saying the Biden-Harris ticket is going “to take us closer to socialism,” and that “we have a press that is showing itself not to be free and fair.”

To be sure, the Green New Deal put forth by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (a self-described “Democratic Socialist”) and Sen. Edward Markey includes huge and very expensive goals, such as:

* $4.6 trillion in infrastructure spending “at minimum.”

* “Upgrade or replace every building in US for state-of-the-art energy efficiency” (numbering 5.6 million commercial buildings as of 2012).

* A jobs guarantee “with family-sustaining wages.”

* Completely replacing air travel with rail: “Build out highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary.”

While such a plan does entail substantial spending, it also involves creation of a massive amount of jobs. Putting Americans to work is certainly not the same as establishing a socialist government. Socialism requires that the production, distribution and exchange of goods all be controlled by the state. And no matter how much spending on a project like this is proposed– and it is just a proposal, after all–this just isn’t anywhere close to that.

Republicans don’t like spending tax dollars on people. They didn’t like it when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt proposed his massive spending plan (“the New Deal”) and they don’t like the idea now.

Michael Hiltzik, author of “The New Deal: A Modern History,” made an especially poignant observation when he said:

“The truth is that the “socialism” taunt is among the oldest and most discreditable of political chestnuts. It’s been used by conservatives to smear Democratic or progressive policies they don’t like (which is most of them) since the 1930s, more than a decade after the Socialist Party of America last fielded Eugene V. Debs as a presidential candidate.”

