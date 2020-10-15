Advertisement

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, (D-CT)

I’m probably showing my age, but just as I’ve gotten comfortable with such Millennial/GenX terms as “photobombing,” here comes another one for me to learn: “zoombombing.” Apparently, this is something that happens when people invade someone else’s Zoom broadcast with the intent to disrupt– maliciously nor not. (Lord, help me keep up with this stuff!) If information is the oxygen of democracy, then understanding what’s being communicated is essential for all involved no matter where in the flow of info one sits.

Connecticut’s freshman Democratic Representative Jahana Hayes, the 2016 National Teacher of the Year (NTOY), and the first Black woman ever elected to serve in the House from Connecticut, is running for re-election. In the Age of Trump, with his wink-and-nod embracement of white supremacist groups, that spells migraine-inducing dissatisfaction for some.

Hayes was holding a community campaign meeting in Newtown, CT, on October 12, using Zoom. Suddenly, her zoom event got “bombed:”

So sorry to Newtown who had to endure this zoom bombing episode

During our mtg these ppl continued to call me the N-word, play derogatory music & flood the chat with comments like this. This behavior is being normalized! We can ALL choose not to accept it.

Please vote on Nov 3rd pic.twitter.com/4gzGRDaO5l — Jahana Hayes (@JahanaHayesCT) October 12, 2020

Unfortunately, this is not atypical behavior these days. Ill-mannered, ill-tempered a**holes have always been with us, and they enjoy coming out of the closet more and more these days. Some speak deep-seated stupidity, some speak antiquated racism, some speak a grammatically simplified form of language that demonstrates an unfortunate lack of verbal skill. In the Age of Trump, idiocy– instead of cream– rises to the top.

Hayes apparently took a deep breath and waited a day before responding. She wrote a response to the racist knuckleheadism she encountered, entitled “I Am Not Ok.”

"the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good people to do nothing." Let's all commit to doing something and being ok together.



I just published I Am Not Ok. https://t.co/Or5yFIYz54 — Jahana Hayes (@JahanaHayesCT) October 13, 2020

Please take time out to read her Twitter post I Am Not Ok. It’s heart-felt and touching, even if she is a bit ticked-off. She finishes it with a sentiment most of us have heard before:

“The only way we can cut the cancer of racism out of our communities is by calling it out when we see it and raising our collective voices to get rid of it. In the words of Edmund Burke, ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good people to do nothing.’ Let’s all commit to doing something and being ok together.”

‘Nuf said.

President Trump is failing in the polls and his attacks on the entire election process are increasing. He’s talking about sending poll watchers out to voting places. Their intention will be to intimate Biden-Harris voters. He told the Proud Boys to stand back and stand by, and also said:

“I am encouraging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that’s what has to happen — I am urging them to do it.”

Make no mistake about it– they will do as their lord and master says, no matter how inane it sounds. If the Proud Boys can legally carry weapons anywhere near the polling place, they will. The aim, of course, is intimidation, and guns are not necessarily required to intimidate people. Trump followers have already begun following his instructions. In Fairfax County, Virginia, 50 of them showed up at the polls. Not to vote. They said they were there “to encourage people to vote.” But people who show up at a polling place to vote are already encouraged to vote, no?

According to MSN News: “County officials explained that several voters felt threatened by the crowd and requested escorts in and out of the polling place, though the Trump volunteers had not violated any election laws.”

That’s intimidation.

So, vote early. Vote by mail. Your polling precinct may end up being closed before Election Day, causing voters to “double up” at other precincts. That could lead to seriously long lines where you show up to vote. This is an old-time voter suppression tactic designed to make people give up and go home without voting.

There’s a quick and easy solution: vote by mail. If mail is not the answer for you for whatever reason, the earlier you vote the less time you’ll spend waiting in line– and the less time Trump followers will have to try to intimidate you.

But vote!