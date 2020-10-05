Advertisement

By Kevin Seraaj, J.D., M.Div.

Publisher, Orlando Advocate

When Dr. Sean P. Conley was asked about the president’s X-rays and the condition of his lungs on Sunday, he said the tests showed “some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern.”

“He didn’t say the chest X-ray was normal,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania. “He said ‘what is expected,’ and mostly we expect serious damage in the lungs from Covid. And I assume that’s what they saw, since they started the dexamethasone.”

But how can you treat the President of the United States with dexamethasone, a steroid that can have harmful effects on the immune system and is recommended only for coronavirus patients who are seriously ill, when there are no “major clinical concerns?”

Perhaps it’s just a matter of semantics, and there is little point, if any, in beating a dead horse. I am myself not all that concerned with the President’s doctor lying to protect his patient– after all, every doctor has a professional duty to safeguard his patient’s medical privacy. But only Trump gets away with lying to the American people. As a medical professional, Conley’s credibilty– and his reputation– have taken a big hit. If he couldn’t tell the truth, though, he should have had a White House staffer conduct the press conference, instead. We’re all used to them lying to us, anyway.

A much more pressing concern is the timeline of the President and First Lady’s infection. We now know that the President was treated with oxygen with 24 hours of his saying he and Mrs. Trump had tested positive. According to health professionals, it takes 5-7 days for the disease to progress to a stage where oxygen would become necessary for treatment.

Trump’s senior campaign official, Jason Miller, said on NBC’s Meet the Press that “everyone close to the President” (which arguably includes the president himself) is tested every day. So, either the claim that everyone is tested every day is a lie, or the claim that Trump did not know he was positive until Thursday is a lie, or the tests being administered in the White House don’t work. The other possibility, of course, is that health professionals are just wrong when they say it takes 5-7 days for the disease to progress to this point. Let’s assume that to be the case.

Responsible Leadership

Trump’s closest aide, Hope Hicks, announced that she was Covid-19 positive on Thursday. She, Kellyanne Conway, the former senior White House aide, and Bill Stepien, President Trump’s campaign manager, have all tested positive for the coronavirus– in addition to Kayleigh McEnany, Gov. Chris Christie and 5 other staffers who were in close contact with the President. The virus is clearly running around the White House.

Trump, in typical fashion, played the blame game, saying the military and law enforcement were spreading the virus:

‘IT’S A TOUGH KIND OF SITUATION; IT’S A TERRIBLE THING. I JUST WENT FOR A TEST, AND WE’LL SEE WHAT HAPPENS — I MEAN, WHO KNOWS? — BUT YOU KNOW [HICKS] VERY WELL. SHE’S FANTASTIC AND SHE’S DONE A GREAT JOB, BUT IT IS VERY VERY HARD WHEN YOU’RE WITH PEOPLE FROM THE MILITARY OR FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT AND THEY COME OVER TO YOU AND THEY WANT TO HUG YOU AND THEY WANT TO KISS YOU, BECAUSE WE REALLY HAVE DONE A GOOD JOB FOR THEM, AND YOU GET CLOSE, AND THINGS HAPPEN. I WAS SURPRISED TO HEAR WITH HOPE, BUT SHE IS A VERY WARM PERSON WITH THEM, AND SHE — SHE KNOWS THERE’S A RISK.’

Is this the behavior one truly expects of the commander-in-chief?

At no time did Trump mention the administration’s failure to put protocols in place to prevent all that hugging and kissing the soldiers and cops were doing. But that would have been too much like taking responsibility.

And despite Hope Hick’s positive test on Thursday, Mr. Trump attended a fund-raiser at his golf club at Bedminster, N.J., where it was reported that he came in contact with about 100 people, and seemed lethargic. The question posing as the elephant in the room is: how many of those people were infected? How many people did they, in turn, infect?

Rumors have been circulating for weeks, if not months, that lower-level White House employees who wanted to wear masks felt intimidated into not doing so out of fear they would be singled out for ridicule or worse by not following the example of the inner circle. Now, however, that the inner circle have joined the ranks of the infected, it would not be surprising to hear that those same staffers are moving from fear to anger at the White House failure to mandate masks, hand washing and sanitizer, and social distancing.

The Misinformation Spreads to the CDC

But the problem with credible information flow has now crept over to the CDC– the one organization in whom every American– and even people in other countries– wants desperately to trust.

Politico reported that politically appointed communications aides from the Department of Health “demanded the right to review and seek changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly scientific reports charting the progress of the coronavirus pandemic.” Why? Because, as emails revealed, “the agency’s reports would undermine President Donald Trump’s optimistic messages about the outbreak.” In a word: presidential public relations matter more than public health.

But here is the rub: while officials of the CDC resisted on some of the more major issues, little by little they gave in, and finally agreed to allow those political ‘operatives’ to review the reports. In a few, excruciatingly important cases, the CDC actually compromised on the wording used in reports.

One glaring example is removing the words “Children, Adolescents and Young Adults” from the title of a CDC Report and replacing them with the word “Persons.” Why was such a request made? Because President Trump had his own public relations narrative, telling reporters on September 10: “[W]e want schools to safely open and stay open. Children are at extremely low risk of complications from the virus.”

Politically speaking, it would not do for anything scientific to undermine the Donald Trump point of view.

If you change the title of the report, anyone attempting to research virus-related findings having to do with children, adolescents or young adults would likely search on one of those words– not the word “persons.” In all likelihood, then, while a lot of material would show in the results, that particular report would not. So how can we trust a CDC who is complicit in such an act?

Incredibly, CDC defended the politician-demanded revisions to the report as science-based, issuing a statement saying the changes were made based on an “internal clearance process, not based on any comments from outside CDC.”

This just how far the sphere of misinformation has spread, and it is now far from clear just who we can, or should, trust going forward from here.

Move over Dr. Conley.