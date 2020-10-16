Advertisement

The Gantt Report, By Lucius Gantt

How about Kamala in the debate? Well, I’m smart enough to know that if I say anything other than “She was perfect,” many sisters will disparage me, call me a hater and suggest that all men do is talk negatively about Black females.

If you know me, you know I don’t care what people say because only God can judge me.

After the election, I’ll probably comment in some detail about the candidates and the campaigns but today I’ll opine about something I think is more important.

“Girls Gone Wild” was a series of suggestive videos primarily showing drunken college girls on Spring Break a long time ago.

Last week there were various news reports about “Beasts Gone Wild”!

What do you call it when thirteen men, seven of them associated with an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen, have been arrested on charges of conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state legislature and threaten law enforcement?

Don’t act surprised and bewildered. Kidnappings and murders have been going on in the United States and in your own city, wherever you are, for more than 400 years.

If government-endorsed and recognized white militias, white supremacists, white nationalists, Klansmen, neo-Nazis, skinheads, Proud Boys, Boogaloo Brothers, 13 Percenters and other haters conspire to kidnap and kill one of their own kind, what in the hell do you think they will do to you?

I’ve known what supremacists have desired to do with me. I’ll never forget when Leon County, Florida law enforcers informed me that they had credible intelligence that said supremacists in the state had plans to confront me.

Advocates of The Storm (or Stormfront) (a white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-semetic and neo-Nazi internet forum) had been chattering about something written in The Gantt Report.

I told the authorities, “I’m not hard to find. They know my address. They also know I’m NRA Certified and trained in handgun marksmanship and I’m known to have 200-pound dogs (Mastiffs) guarding me.

Needless to say, I’m still alive and still writing about wickedness, devilment and racial hate, in between my columns about “The Cat”!

I’m mad about the current rise in racial animosity. But the people in your community that should be most angered are the religious leaders you love and give money to every Sunday!

Can I prove it? Yes!

In the Biblical gospel of Revelation, 13th Chapter, it talks about the beast and the verses apply to today’s situation. The Bible says, “they” worshiped the dragon which gave power unto the beast and asked “who is able to make war with him (the beast)”?

Well, if your teachers and preachers are unwilling or unable to fight the beasts, join The Gantt Report.

God protects his soldiers. Don’t be afraid to protect your spouse, your children, yourself and your community. If you stand up for equal rights, justice, racial peace and harmony, God will stand with you.

God will send Black people another Moses, another Joshua or another David. Your Creator will send you another Nat, another Denmark, another Harriett, another Khalid or another male or female freedom fighter that will battle the modern beast with you.

When the devils “stand down but stand by”, the righteous should stand up and rise up!

Now is the time. Stop begging government and depending on politicians to protect you. God helps those that help themselves!

God has an army right now in your city. It would behoove you to recognize, support and appreciate the soldiers in God’s Army the way you recognize the political candidates you love.