HUDSON — A 48-year-old Lowell woman was released on personal recognizance following her arraignment on a charge of offering sexual conduct for a fee as a result of a bust on an alleged human trafficking operation in Hudson that led to more serious charges against two others.

As a result of the operation, Chunmei Qin, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with sexual conduct for a fee, while Yuejun Wang, 61, of Hudson, and Ling Liu, 51, of New York, were both charged with human trafficking, according to Hudson Police.

Qin was released on personal recognizance following her arraignment Friday. She is due back in court on Oct. 23.

Complete story: https://www.lowellsun.com/lowell-woman-charged-during-human-trafficking-bust