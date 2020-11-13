37.3 F
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Updated:

Notice to Creditors – Estate of Ladena Moyer

By Rianne Steele
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, PROBATE DIVISION

File No.2020-CP-002590-0

IN RE: ESTATE OF
LADENA MOYER, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of LADENA MOYER, deceased, File Number 2020-CP-002590-0 by the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is. 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801;  that the decedent’s date of death was 09/28/2020; that the total value of the estate is homestead exemption and  that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Timothy E. Moyer, 10645 NW. 69th Place, Parkland, FL 33076
Kimberley M. Mikrut 1652 B Dodson Rd., Columbia, TN 38401

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is November 13, 2020

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
DARRYL S. SCHREIBER
SCHREIBER, SCHREIBER & SCHREIBER P.A.
SchreiberandSchreiber@gmail.com
Schreiblaw@aol.com
Florida Bar No. 342432
5600 Sheridan Street
Hollywood. FL 33021.

Person Giving Notice:
TIMOTHY E. MOYER
10645 NW 69th Place
Parkland, FL 33076

