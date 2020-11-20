Addition Financial Arena Installs Nearly 400 COVID-19 Safety Measures for Nov. 25 Reopening

Orlando, FL – The Spectra-managed Addition Financial Arena, located on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL, has installed nearly 400 COVID-19 health and safety measures to prepare for the venue’s reopening on November 25th. The UCF Women’s basketball team will take on Virginia at 6pm for the arena’s first public event since March 2020, followed by the UCF Men’s basketball team playing Oklahoma on November 28th at 2pm.

To prepare for its reopening, Addition Financial Arena has installed numerous sanitizer stations throughout the facility, hundreds of COVID-19 related signs and floor markings to promote physical distancing, protective plexiglass and additional physical barriers at all concession stands, and paperless loge/suite menus on the premium level. The arena has also gone completely mobile with event tickets. To help expedite the guest screening process upon entry, a clear bag policy will be in use.

Increased cleaning and sanitization of high touch surfaces will routinely be taking place during events and the addition of electrostatic sprayers to disinfect high contact areas will be used during event preparations.

“We’re very excited to be welcoming guests back to Addition Financial Arena and we’re thankful for the teamwork and coordination efforts of all those that have partnered with us to help prepare for this milestone,” says Spectra’s Joe Imbriaco, General Manager of Addition Financial Arena.

Reopening with limited capacity, Addition Financial Arena will remain vigilant with enforcing all health and safety guidelines put forth. Face coverings will be required upon entry into the facility and must be worn at all times except when actively eating and drinking in one’s own seat. Physical distancing will also be heavily encouraged.

For a list of Addition Financial Arena FAQs, please visitwww.AdditionFiArena.com/FAQs.

For a list of upcoming UCF Men’s and Women’s basketball games at Addition Financial Arena, please visit www.AdditionFiArena.com.

Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com, on the Ticketmaster App, or at the Addition Financial Arena Box Office. Sign up for the Addition Financial Arena Cyber Club to receive all the information you need about these events and others at www.AdditionFiArena.com.