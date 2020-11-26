58.5 F
Human Trafficking
Artists raise voices against human trafficking

By Orlando Advocate
Avatar
Orlando Advocate
Alborosie
Alborosie
VP Records has partnered with Jamaica’s National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) on a campaign to raise awareness against human trafficking. 

The campaign features a reggae medley titled Shadows After Dark,which encourages persons to be very careful of whom they trust. The song is produced by reggae star Alborosie and performed by Christopher Martin, Romain Virgo, Dean Fraser, Duane Stephenson, Kabaka Pyramid, Etana, Tarrus Riley, Kumar, Morgan Heritage, Raging Fyah and Sandy Smith. 

The song contains familiar phrasing such as “you can see a man’s face, but not his heart” to accentuate how trust can be abused. 

According to Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang, trafficking in persons is a major criminal offence.

“It is growing, and as we get on top of dealing with the illegal drugs and firearms trades, it means the criminal organisations are losing money, and they will look to other areas; and clearly, one of those areas is human trafficking.”

Trafficking is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons. This can be accomplished by means of threat, use of force and other forms of coercion, abduction, deception or abuse of power. 

Richard Lue, director of business affairs for VP Records, said “music is one of the best ways to communicate. We felt it important to work with NATFATIP to make sure as many people are aware of human trafficking and the perils it brings”. 

The United States Department of State, in its 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report, said that the Government of Jamaica does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking; however, it is making significant efforts to do so. These efforts included investigating more suspected traffickers, identifying more victims, referring more victims to shelters, and achieving a conviction that resulted in a significant prison term.

Previous articleChild Sex Trafficking and Gang Investigation Nets 8 Arrests in South Georgia
Next articleIrex Partners with the National Child Protection Task Force to Leverage AI to Fight Human Trafficking and Locate Missing Children
