Updated:

CablePower: World’s Most Convenient Power Bank

By Lee Dixon
Lee Dixon

Highlights: 6-in-1 Charging Cable Kit/15W Wireless Charge/18W Type-C & 22.5W USB-A Fast Charge/SIM Card Holder/10000mAH Battery, will launch on INDIEGOGO in Nov!

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CablePower acts as a ultra multi-functional backup charging equipment. Never worry again about not being able to get your mobile devices charged. It will make your business trip, travel and work more efficient, convenient and comfortable since you no longer have to carry lots of charging equipment and charging cables as before.

Main Features: 
1) 6-in-1 Charging Cable Kit & 60W Power Delivery 
CablePower supports PD&QC fast charging of Android&Apple devices as well as USB 2.0 data transmission. It can store 2 Nano SIM cards, 1 TF card and 1 ejector pin, meet various devices’ charging needs

2) 15W Wireless Charge & 10000mAh Lithium Battery 
CablePower has not 1 only has not 1 only SCP 22.5W/QC3.0 18W USB-A quick charge port but also 18W PD Type-C and even a 15W wireless charging pad, can quickly charge 3 devices at once!

Highlights:

1) Charging Cable Kit Features: 

  • 6-in-1 Charge Cable Kit 
  • 18W Apple Fast Charge 
  • Up to 60W Power Transfer 
  • USB 2.0 Data Transfer 
  • On-The-Go (Transfer your phone into a battery pack)

2) Power Bank Features: 

  • 15W Wireless Charge 
  • 18W PD Fast Charge 
  • Up To 22.5W QC 3.0 Fast Charge 
  • 10000mAh Lithium Battery 
  • 9 Charging Protection 
  • 3 Recharge Methods

3) SIM Card + TF Card Holder Features: 

  • 2 Nano SIM Card Slots + 1 SD Card Slot + 1 Pin Ejector

The CablePower will be launched on INDIEGOGO in Nov, people can get up to 55% off discount to pre-order secret perk when it’s launched by subscribing email addresses, click here

