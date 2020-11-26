58.5 F
New York
Thursday, November 26, 2020
CrimeHuman TraffickingOp-Ed
Updated:

Charlotte Lane: PSC Helping Keep Us Safe from Human Trafficking

Avatar
By Orlando Advocate
49
0

Must Read

HealthAvatarKevin Seraaj - 0

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
Avatar
Orlando Advocate
- Advertisement -

by Charlotte Lane

Shocking!

Charlotte Lane is Chairman of the West Virginia Public
Service Commission.

Just across our border in Ohio a prominent criminal defense attorney and former city councilman was recently indicted on 18 counts relating to human trafficking and is facing more than 70 years in jail. He is accused of unlawfully supervising, managing or controlling the activities of a prostitute and compelling victims to engage in sexual activity over a 15 year period. He is also accused of using his position and specialized knowledge of the criminal justice system to access women who have been trafficked and arrested for solicitation to set up his own business trafficking women. Some of his victims were his former clients.

Last year in West Virginia, 38 human trafficking cases were reported, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The victims, evenly split between adults and children, were primarily females, and almost all were being transported for purposes of sex trafficking. Recently, one of our PSC Transportation Officers, working with other law enforcement agencies, responded to a call about a truck on the West Virginia Turnpike and rescued a 13 year old girl. She had met her trafficker online and been picked up in Kentucky.

Online CE and Pre-license Courses - Continuing Education - USA

Trafficking involves transporting someone into a situation for exploitation. This can include forced labor, marriage, prostitution and organ removal. The International Labor Organization estimates that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally, creating a $150 billion industry.

In 2018, over half of the criminal human trafficking cases active in the United States were sex trafficking cases involving children. The average age a teen enters the sex trade is 12 to 14 years old. Many victims are runaway girls who were sexually abused as children. Reports indicate that a large number of child sex trafficking survivors in this county were at one time in the foster care system. It is common for traffickers to use online social media platforms to recruit and advertise targets of human trafficking.

Parental involvement in a child’s social media activities cuts down on opportunities for traffickers to communicate privately with potential victims.

The Public Service Commission Transportation Officers are working tirelessly, not only to keep our highways safe from commercial motor vehicle traffic, but also from human trafficking. Our officers are trained to spot suspicious situations, investigate those situations without endangering the victim and bring about a safe resolution. They also participate in a variety of community awareness activities to educate the public about the problem of human trafficking and what to do if you see a suspicious situation.

We appreciate all the work our officers do to make our state safer. If you see something, say something

Charlotte Lane is Chairman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.

This post first appeared in the Wayne County News

Previous articleIrex Partners with the National Child Protection Task Force to Leverage AI to Fight Human Trafficking and Locate Missing Children
Next articleFlorida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthKevin Seraaj - 0

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness...
Read more
Human Trafficking

Charlotte Lane: PSC Helping Keep Us Safe from Human Trafficking

Orlando Advocate - 0
by Charlotte Lane Shocking! Just across our border in Ohio a prominent criminal defense attorney and former city councilman was recently indicted on 18 counts relating...
Read more
Human Trafficking

Irex Partners with the National Child Protection Task Force to Leverage AI to Fight Human Trafficking and Locate Missing Children

Orlando Advocate - 0
SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / IREX will partner with National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) to increase actionable intelligence across numerous...
Read more
Human Trafficking

Artists raise voices against human trafficking

Orlando Advocate - 0
VP Records has partnered with Jamaica's National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) on a campaign to raise awareness against human trafficking.  The campaign...
Read more
Human Trafficking

Child Sex Trafficking and Gang Investigation Nets 8 Arrests in South Georgia

Orlando Advocate - 0
After a year-long joint investigation, the GBI has arrested 8 people in south Georgia on charges of child sex trafficking and violation of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Irex Partners with the National Child Protection Task Force to Leverage AI to Fight Human Trafficking and Locate Missing Children

Human Trafficking Orlando Advocate - 0
SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / IREX will partner with National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) to increase actionable intelligence across numerous...
Read more

Artists raise voices against human trafficking

Human Trafficking Orlando Advocate - 0
VP Records has partnered with Jamaica's National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) on a campaign to raise awareness against human trafficking.  The campaign...
Read more

Child Sex Trafficking and Gang Investigation Nets 8 Arrests in South Georgia

Human Trafficking Orlando Advocate - 0
After a year-long joint investigation, the GBI has arrested 8 people in south Georgia on charges of child sex trafficking and violation of the...
Read more

Woman charged during human trafficking bust

Human Trafficking Advocate Staff - 0
HUDSON — A 48-year-old Lowell woman was released on personal recognizance following her arraignment on a charge of offering sexual conduct for a fee...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv