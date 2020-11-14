44.7 F
Datalogic launches the HandScanner™, the smallest and lightest wearable scanner available

By Kevin Seraaj
Kevin Seraajhttp://orlandoadvocate.com

The new HandScanner™ from Datalogic is the smallest and lightest non-intrusive hands-free scanner that streamlines workers’ daily operations. Using the HandScanner workers are faster, more efficient and improve the quality of their work saving 4 seconds per scan and cut reading errors by up to 33%. The HandScanner is designed to be always up and running delivering up to 15 hours of operation and 10,000 scans; it is fully recharged in only two hours using its 2-slot charging station.

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and factory automation, is pleased to announce the launch of the new HandScanner™, the smallest and lightest non-intrusive hands-free scanner designed to streamline workers’ daily operations. This wearable device allows workers to use both hands for faster picking of goods or parcels, expanding their productivity dramatically. 

Paired with Datalogic mobile computers, the HandScanner helps streamline processes to eliminate wasted time and steps. Using the HandScanner workers are faster, more efficient and improve the quality of their work saving 4 seconds per scan and cut reading errors by up to 33%. 

The ergonomic design of the HandScanner delivers higher 1D and 2D barcode scanning accuracy, faster scanning tasks, and dramatic error reduction. Workers can easily interact with objects while wearing the HandScanner; it comfortably accommodates to the operators’ natural motions. In addition, users are notified of each successful scan with optical, acoustic, and haptic technology feedback, so they can quickly proceed to the next step.

Compared to ring scanners, the HandScanner is thinner and has the unique advantage of being positioned on the back of the hand. Unlike a ring scanner that is held on the fingers of the worker, the HandScanner is not intrusive, more resistant, and is not exposed to bumps at every movement.

Many environments benefit from the HandScanner. Vertical markets such as Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare will benefit from its flexibility and versatility. With it, workers perform picking, packing, palletizing, receiving, sorting, shipping, store inventory, price checking, assembly, replenishment, finished product verification, pharmaceutical and laboratory warehouse management.

Customers can optimize the HandScanner’s capabilities by choosing the model that best suits their requirements. The HandScanner is available in two versions: Standard Range is designed for close range scanning, between 10 to 80 cm / 3.9 to 31.4 inch, and fits well for Manufacturing, Retail and Healthcare applications. The Mid-range model has a 30 to 150 cm / 11.8 to 59 inch scanning range and is the perfect solution for Transportation & Logistics environments like warehouses, plant floors, docks, and stock yards.

The HandScanner is designed to be always up and running, delivering up to 15 hours of operation and 10,000 scans; it is fully recharged in only two hours using its 2-slot charging station. 

When the device is in use, data transfers automatically to a connected smartphone, mobile or industrial computer, or tablet through Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity. 

The HandScanner is easily paired with Datalogic handheld devices including the Memor™ 10 and Memor 20 and vehicle mount computers like the Rhino™ II, providing workers with a complete and top performing data collection solution.

