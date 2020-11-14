Discover how Automation is Driving Productivity on an Upcoming Episode of Advancements

Get a behind-the-scenes look at developments in automation and digital technology.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how organizations are working together to foster innovation. This episode is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:30 pm ET. Check local listings for show times.

From innovations in 3-D printing to smart products and process automation; there’s no doubt about it – technology is reshaping the world as we know it. In this segment, Advancements will explore how innovation and collaboration are key to building a strong and diverse regional technology ecosystem.

Viewers will learn about digital transformation and will see how technology is transforming every industry – from how products are created to how they are manufactured and distributed. The show will also explore automation and its ability to create new job opportunities.

Journeying to Milwaukee, Wisconsin –an already established tech hub– producers will explore how organizations are working together to drive innovation and transform traditional industries.

“What we’re doing uniquely here in Milwaukee region is collaborating across all sectors and industries in order to achieve and double the amount of tech talent here over the next five years,” said Kathy Henrich, CEO Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition.

The show will also teach audiences how by collaborating with employers, with educational institutions, and with the start-up community, organizations throughout Milwaukee, and in surrounding areas, are fostering innovation and accelerating talent development.

“We look forward to exploring how established organizations are working together throughout the region to further accelerate and transform traditional industries,” said DJ Metzer, senior producer for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About MKE Tech Hub Coalition:

The Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition brings together companies, entrepreneurs, educators, community organizations and other individuals invested in growing tech talent and innovation in the region. With a goal to double the tech workforce in southeastern Wisconsin by 2025, the Coalition works to drive regional growth, foster tech opportunities, and meet employers’ growing need for skilled tech talent.

For more information, visit: http://www.mketech.org.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today’s consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.