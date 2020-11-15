56.1 F
New York
Sunday, November 15, 2020
FeaturedOp-EdThe Seraaj Files
Updated:

‘Don’t hold back!!!’ – Trump incites police as MAGA rally turns violent

By Kevin Seraaj
1
0

Must Read

CoronaVirusFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country...
Read more
CoronaVirusBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession....
Read more
CoronaVirusStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White...
Read more
Kevin Seraajhttp://orlandoadvocate.com

by Kevin Seraaj, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Thousands of Trump supporters descended on Washington DC Saturday to protest election results, with fights breaking out between them and Biden supporters. At least 20 arrests were made.

The soon-to-be-Former President posted a string of tweets later Saturday evening claiming that “radical Left ANTIFA SCUM” were responsible for the violence and urging the police to “do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

It appears that gone are the days when Trump believed there were “good people on both sides.”

Twitter is awash with videos purportedly showing peaceful Trump supporters being accosted by “Antifa and BLM,” but other posted videos show the opposite. The problem is that Trump has a history of subtly inciting violence in the nation since he took office. His rallies have always been incubation grounds for violence, and it seems that now his supporters continue to be guided by the Trump hate speech that encourages physical harm against “the left”– even when seemingly directed to groups like the police. 

Trump’s refusal to concede defeat– even as he threatens to run again in 2024— continues to fuel his supporters’ anger over his loss and makes for dangerous times in the nation. The huge crowd could be heard shouting “stop the steal” and “count every vote” in the continued parroting of Trump’s baseless and completely unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged. The forty percent of Trump supporters who refuse to accept the end of the election don’t care that the rest of the nation is moving on.

Without Trump.

At this point in the process, where a broad coalition of top government and industry officials– including sixteen federal prosecutors asked to investigate irregularities— have declared that there is no evidence of widespread voting fraud, one has to speculate that the soon-to-be-former President may be actually fomenting civil unrest intentionally in an effort to justify the imposition of martial law.

Staying in office is critical to Donald Trump at this time. A pending investigation in New York, as well as a number of other investigations and lawsuits, are what awaits Trump when he leaves office. It would not be beyond the pale of believability for Trump to pardon all of the people who could be forced to testify against him, or to even fashion a way for him to attempt to pardon himself.

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

Previous articleValue With EpicVue In-Cab Satellite TV
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

The Seraaj FilesKevin Seraaj - 0

‘Don’t hold back!!!’ – Trump incites police as MAGA rally turns violent

by Kevin Seraaj, OrlandoAdvocate.com Thousands of Trump supporters descended on Washington DC Saturday to protest election results,...
Read more
Biz-Tech

Value With EpicVue In-Cab Satellite TV

Lee Dixon - 0
Increasing popularity of EpicVue In-cab Satellite TV Systems grows during the COVID pandemic. The company is offering promotional savings for independent truck...
Read more
Biz-Tech

CablePower: World’s Most Convenient Power Bank

Lee Dixon - 0
Highlights: 6-in-1 Charging Cable Kit/15W Wireless Charge/18W Type-C & 22.5W USB-A Fast Charge/SIM Card Holder/10000mAH Battery, will launch on INDIEGOGO in Nov!
Read more
Biz-Tech

Discover how Automation is Driving Productivity on an Upcoming Episode of Advancements

Lee Dixon - 0
Get a behind-the-scenes look at developments in automation and digital technology. JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements...
Read more
Biz-Tech

Datalogic launches the HandScanner™, the smallest and lightest wearable scanner available

Kevin Seraaj - 0
The new HandScanner™ from Datalogic is the smallest and lightest non-intrusive hands-free scanner that streamlines workers' daily operations. Using the HandScanner workers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

The Republic Under Assault

The Seraaj Files Kevin Seraaj - 0
For months now, soon-to-be-Former President Donald Trump has called into question the democratic process that lies at the heart of our representative...
Read more

One in three Black men backed Trump in ‘blue wall’ states

National BlackPress USA - 0
THE LOUISIANA WEEKLY — Most frightening for Democrats, one in three African-American men living in the Midwest also voted for Trump. The...
Read more

Nearly 80% of Americans say Biden won White House, ignoring Trump’s refusal to concede: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Politics Frank Butler - 0
Chris Kahn  NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of...
Read more

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

CoronaVirus Frank Butler - 0
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals are running out...
Read more
- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 1995-2020 The Orlando Advocate
MORE STORIES
obama-trump

Obama says Trump dismantling of DACA ‘cruel’ and ‘contrary to our...

8th Grader win poetry contest: ‘White Boy Privilege’