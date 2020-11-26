Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

- Advertisement -

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness of diabetes and encourages the community to register in their Diabetes Prevention and Diabetes Self-Management Programs. These no cost programs led by a trained lifestyle coach and a Registered Dietitian provide the tools needed to prevent or delay as well as manage diabetes.

“Our diabetes programs provide excellent educational and interactive tools to prevent and manage diabetes as well as provide a support system for families,” said Donna Walsh, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County. “Know the symptoms of diabetes, and if you have a family history of diabetes which can be a risk factor, consult with your doctor, get tested and learn how to prevent or manage your diabetes.”

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County is offering Diabetes Prevention Education at its Sanford location and is now enrolling participants for this free program. The program focuses on lifestyle changes to help people who have prediabetes reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The program consists of weekly sessions followed by at least monthly maintenance sessions.

DOH-Seminole is also now offering Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) for individuals that have been diagnosed with diabetes. DSME consists of 10 hours of individualized instruction provided by a healthcare professional, such as a nurse or dietitian, who has received continuing education in diabetes. Topics covered include healthy eating, physical activity, monitoring blood sugar, taking medication, problem-solving, healthy coping and reducing risks. The goal of DSME is to increase participants’ knowledge, reduce complications and improve health and wellbeing.

For more information about the Diabetes Prevention Program or DSME programs, please contact Herronda Mortimer, Diabetes Prevention Coordinator at (407) 665-3011 or by email at Herronda.Mortimer@flhealth.gov and Emily Haller, DSME Coordinator at (407) 665-3339 or by email at Emily.Haller@flhealth.gov .

In Florida, there are nearly 6 million adults with blood glucose levels that are higher than normal but not yet in the diabetes range, it is estimated that almost 2 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes and over half a million more have diabetes but do not know it.

There is not a cure yet for diabetes, but a healthy lifestyle can reduce its impact on your life. Thanks to better treatments, people with diabetes are now living longer—and with a better quality of life—than ever before. A blood test from your health care provider can determine if you have diabetes. Early treatment can prevent serious problems that diabetes can cause, such as loss of eyesight or kidney damage.

Website: http://seminole.floridahealth.gov/