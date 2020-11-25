53.4 F
New York
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
LifestyleEnvironmentFeatured
Updated:

Food Banks Prevent 12 Billion Kilograms of Greenhouse Gases from Entering Earth’s Atmosphere

Avatar
By Lee Dixon
26
0

Must Read

CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said...
Read more
Avatar
Lee Dixonhttp://www.orlandoadvocate.com

New Research Confirms Food Banks are a “Green” Solution to Hunger

- Advertisement -

Chicago, IL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Food banks in 70 countries mitigated an estimated 12.39 billion kg of greenhouse gases (CO2-eq) last year– the equivalent to nearly 2.7 million passenger vehicles driven in the U.S. –  by rescuing food that would have otherwise been wasted or gone to landfill according to new data published in Advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Roadmap to 2030 by The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN).

Advancing the SDGs: Roadmap to 2030 shows how community-based food banks are a “green” solution to hunger and found that food banks serving 66.5 million people are preventing approximately 3.75 million metric tons of safe, wholesome food from waste. Food waste left in landfill releases an estimated 3.3 billion tonnes of harmful greenhouse gases into Earth’s atmosphere, or approximately 6% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Put in the context of national emissions, food loss and waste would be the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

These findings include data from GFN’s network of food bank organizations in 44 countries, the European Food Banks Federation (FEBA), and Feeding America. The report’s findings come as COVID-19 exposes the need for more resilient food systems worldwide. The pandemic health crisis has disrupted the global food supply chain at all levels. Policies designed to contain the spread of COVID-19, like mandated closures and shelter-in-place, have impacted every level of the supply chain from farm labor to transportation to foodservice. As a result, food waste is increasing while millions more people are suddenly at risk of hunger and lines grow at food banks across the globe.

Lisa Moon, GFN President and CEO, notes that “[a]s COVID-19 pushes an additional 83-132 million people to go hungry and disrupts an already fragile food system, food banks are working tirelessly to move excess food and deliver it to millions of people facing food insecurity. Their work, as this research suggests, is instrumental in providing aid to where it’s needed most while ensuring that waste – and the negative effects it has on the environment – is reduced.”

These findings are released as the world celebrates its first International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste – a day that recognizes the fundamental role that sustainable food production plays in promoting food security and nutrition. Ending hunger and reducing food waste are foundational to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. One-third of all food produced for human consumption (1.6 billion tonnes) is being lost or wasted, while COVID-19 is pushing an additional 140 million people into extreme poverty and food insecurity.

This research was made possible by Bank of America Charitable Foundation. View Advancing the SDGs: Roadmap to 2030 here.

About The Global FoodBanking Network

The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) is an international non-profit organization that nourishes the world’s hungry through uniting and advancing food banks in more than 40 countries. GFN focuses on combating hunger and preventing food waste by providing expertise, directing resources, sharing knowledge and developing connections that increase efficiency, ensure food safety and reach more people facing hunger. Last year, GFN member food banks rescued over 900 million kilograms of food and grocery products and redirected it to feed 16.9 million people through a network of more than 56,000 social service and community-based organizations. For more information please visit www.foodbanking.org.

Previous articleOneida Indian Nation in Partnership with Oneida County to Launch “New Year, New Career” Recruitment Campaign
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EnvironmentLee Dixon - 0

Food Banks Prevent 12 Billion Kilograms of Greenhouse Gases from Entering Earth’s Atmosphere

New Research Confirms Food Banks are a “Green” Solution to Hunger Chicago, IL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food...
Read more
Lifestyle

Oneida Indian Nation in Partnership with Oneida County to Launch “New Year, New Career” Recruitment Campaign

Lee Dixon - 0
First Phase of Campaign Will Supplement Local Hiring Efforts; Target Orlando, Florida Area Where Thousands of Hospitality Workers Were Recently Laid Off The Oneida Indian...
Read more
Oscar Blayton

No Time To Rest

Oscar Blayton - 0
by Oscar Blayton, Esq. Now that the 2020 election is over, people have been celebrating in the streets across America. But as we survey the rubble...
Read more
The Gantt Report

What Biden-Harris Can Do

Lucius Gantt - 0
     African Americans are the most symbolic ethnic group I know. My people love symbolism. Churches, schools, businesses, organizations and sometimes families enjoy...
Read more
Local

Addition Financial Arena Installs Nearly 400 COVID-19 Safety Measures for Nov. 25 Reopening

Frank Butler - 0
Orlando, FL – The Spectra-managed Addition Financial Arena, located on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL, has installed nearly 400...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

No Time To Rest

Oscar Blayton Oscar Blayton - 0
by Oscar Blayton, Esq. Now that the 2020 election is over, people have been celebrating in the streets across America. But as we survey the rubble...
Read more

What Biden-Harris Can Do

The Gantt Report Lucius Gantt - 0
     African Americans are the most symbolic ethnic group I know. My people love symbolism. Churches, schools, businesses, organizations and sometimes families enjoy...
Read more

Addition Financial Arena Installs Nearly 400 COVID-19 Safety Measures for Nov. 25 Reopening

Local Frank Butler - 0
Orlando, FL – The Spectra-managed Addition Financial Arena, located on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL, has installed nearly 400...
Read more

Recount Done: Biden Wins Georgia, Secretary of State Threatened

Politics Kevin Seraaj - 0
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Friday that President-elect Joe Biden had definitively won the state, after a hand recount of all...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv