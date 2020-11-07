Advertisement

If Joe Biden wins the Presidency, a man in L.A. says he’ll take out Democrats in a mass shooting, according to a report filed by TMZ.

The threat was made in a short video posted by the man on social media Friday. In it the man says, “at this point, like if Biden gets in, I’m just gonna do like a school shooter; just take out these Democrats and a few pedophiles on the way out. If I go to hell, I’m taking these motherf**kers with me.”

According to the report, TMZ was told by law enforcement sources that a federal task force was aware of the posting and immediately contacted the man in the video. He was taken into custody and placed on a psychiatric hold. He has not yet been charged with any crime.