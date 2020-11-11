More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals are running out of intensive care unit beds. This newest surge breaks all previous records. It appears the virus isn’t going to “miraculously disappear,” after all.

This is the third wave of virus infections in the US, bringing the number of confirmed case to more than 10 million.

For weeks now, experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have been warning that a “hard winter” is ahead for the US, when the virus is expected to be especially contagious. Winter, it seems, has come.