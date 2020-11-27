48 F
New York
Monday, November 30, 2020
Legal Notices
Updated:

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Applause Travel Services

Avatar
By Rianne Steele
112
0

Must Read

CoronaVirusAvatarOrlando Advocate - 0

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost...
Read more
HealthAvatarKevin Seraaj - 0

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarCommon Dreams - 0

UN Agencies Warn of Global Hunger and Displacement ‘Surge’ From Coronavirus Pandemic

"The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on health and human mobility threatens to roll back global commitments," said one...
Read more
Avatar
Rianne Steelehttp://orlandoadvocate.com/legal-notices
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
fictitious name
fictitious name / doing business as

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Applause Travel Services, with its principal office or place of business at 765 Sheoah Blvd., Winter Springs, Fl 32708, in Seminole County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Freedom Marketing International. Inc., 765 Sheoah Blvd, Winter Springs, FL 32708, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate. 

Previous articleSatellite images confirm uneven impact of climate change
Next articleU.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EarthTalk Q&AEarth Talk - 0

Invasive Cheatgrass Taking Over Western Desert

by Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss Dear EarthTalk: What is Cheatgrass and when did it become such a big problem...
Read more
CoronaVirus

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Orlando Advocate - 0
Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost 265,000 deaths. This is significant....
Read more
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – ITalic Blue

Rianne Steele - 0
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for...
Read more
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Applause Travel Services

Rianne Steele - 0
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for...
Read more
Environment

Satellite images confirm uneven impact of climate change

Earth Talk - 0
University of Copenhagen researchers have been following vegetation trends across the planet's driest areas using satellite imagery from recent decades. They have identified a...
Read more
- Advertisement - Advertisement

More Articles Like This

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – ITalic Blue

Legal Notices Rianne Steele - 0
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for...
Read more

Notice to Creditors – Estate of Ladena Moyer

Legal Notices Rianne Steele - 0
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, PROBATE DIVISION File No.2020-CP-002590-0 IN RE: ESTATE OF LADENA MOYER, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Summary Administration) TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS...
Read more

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Nations Church

Legal Notices Rianne Steele - 0
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for...
Read more

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – T & T Notary

Legal Notices Rianne Steele - 0
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv