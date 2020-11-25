53.4 F
Oneida Indian Nation in Partnership with Oneida County to Launch “New Year, New Career” Recruitment Campaign

By Lee Dixon
First Phase of Campaign Will Supplement Local Hiring Efforts; Target Orlando, Florida Area Where Thousands of Hospitality Workers Were Recently Laid Off

The Oneida Indian Nation and Oneida County announced today the launch of a robust new recruitment campaign that will be funded entirely by the Oneida Indian Nation – “New Year, New Career” – designed to fill more than 250 hospitality positions within the Oneida Indian Nation’s award-winning enterprises. The “New Year, New Career campaign was created to compliment the Nation’s ongoing hiring efforts in Upstate NY.

The campaign is designed to target residents living in areas like Orlando, Florida, where tens of thousands in the hospitality industry have undergone significant layoffs at nearby resort attractions like Disney World, due to the ongoing pandemic.

The open positions at Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) include a variety of full-time jobs, which are a combination of salaried and hourly positions, including culinary, bartenders, restaurant and cocktail servers, hotel staff, housekeeping, gaming, and more.

With a highly celebrated reputation in hospitality and gaming, ONE is recruiting additional team members to support the organization’s recovery and growth in the year ahead. The “New Year, New Career” campaign promotes generous compensation and benefits, relocation assistance, as well as opportunities for world-class training with James Beard award-winning chefs and gaming veterans.

“Our new recruitment campaign spotlights our entire region and the opportunities for a fulfilling career and quality of life in a beautiful four-season destination,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “This campaign is an investment in our future and will ensure that as we return to normalcy, we will maintain the standards that have made us New York’s top destination resort.”

“Time and again, the Oneida Indian Nation reaffirms its unwavering commitment to make our region among the most elite destinations in the country, and this investment to get many of our residents back to work, and also attract new people to our county is just the latest example,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. “These are tremendous career opportunities for both people living in Central New York as well as those considering relocating to our region.”

Oneida County, through its department of workforce development, will work with ONE to assist locally based job candidates, and those looking to relocate to Oneida County, find the resources necessary to become employed, including daycare needs and local employment opportunities for traveling family members.

Campaign Website: https://www.onenterprises.com/careers

Lifestyle

