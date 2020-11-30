OP-ED: Come Together

- Advertisement -

by Lucius Gantt, The Gantt Report

Nearly all of America’s so-called Negro leaders, scholars, activists and perpetrators say that “all” Black people must unite, work together and patronize each other to facilitate Black progress.

I say universal unity and agreement is a lofty goal to be pursued but it may never be attained.

I can’t even get my own family members to work together and support each other unless I pay them to.

The Organisation of African Unity (OAU) was an intergovernmental organization established on 25 May 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with 32 signatory governments. One of the main heads for OAU’s establishment was Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana. It was disbanded on 9 July 2002 by its last chairman, South African President Thabo Mbeki, and replaced by the African Union (AU). Some of the key aims of the OAU were to encourage political and economic integration among member states, and to eradicate colonialism and neo-colonialism from the African continent. Although it achieved some success, there were also differences of opinion as to how that was going to be achieved.

The OAU and the AU are desirable groups but the organization’s differences has never brought about total unification and has done nothing to stop or curtail Africa’s disagreements and tribal wars that are going on right now, so to speak.

If a group’s infrastructure is wrong on day one, the long term success of the group will be wrong, or undesirable, also.

History suggests that the world’s most impactful alliances started off small and manageable.

In the beginning, the world didn’t follow behind Jesus Christ, the Lord only had twelve disciples in his crew. Castro and Che had about seven guys running through the woods in Cuba and there were only four men that founded the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

When the “leaders” you love to quote and [support by buying] their books suggest [that] progress requires all Black people to come together, you should be suspicious of anything and everything they say to you!

You see, African Americans, as a group, have always had power imperatives. For instance, W.E.B. Dubois and Booker T. Washington were both decent guys but one wanted to integrate and the other desired a form of separation or self-sufficiency.

Today, so many of us want to blend in and assimilate and others want to create and finance our own racial progress.

Ask yourself, can you and your neighbors reach agreements on how to improve your neighborhood, will Black churches, schools, businesses and organizations all unite for the good of us all?

I have a plan in my mind that can change the future for people of African descent all around the world and the plan can be implemented with just ten like minds and a little bit of money, like $100,000,000. (10 Black billionaires can each put up $10m and raise $1 billion in ten months)

Before you start saying, “Lucius is broke” or “Lucius just wants other Black’s money”, let me tell you what I do know.

I know how billion and trillion dollar deals are done, I know how wealthy people conduct financial transactions and I know that in the suggested financial transactions, no money will ever leave the investor’s banks and Lucius will never touch the cash or have access to it. Any money will ALWAYS stay in the names and banks of the investors.

If the people you post and repost on social media have a better plan than I do, I’ll support their plan. I will travel statewide, nationwide or worldwide to further Black progress so the leaders you love shouldn’t be afraid to talk to me unless they fear getting exposed for being charlatans or progress pimps, like the poverty pimps that get paid to bamboozle you.

Don’t waste your time listening to teachers, preachers, rappers, talk show hosts and others that tell you ALL of us must follow their steps to live a better life.

All we need to do better are the few, the proud, the wise and the serious and we can build back our communities and our continental homeland, Africa!