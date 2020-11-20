Recount Done: Biden Wins Georgia, Secretary of State Threatened

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Friday that President-elect Joe Biden had definitively won the state, after a hand recount of all votes was completed on Thursday.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Raffensberger said. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

White evangelical voters made up 23% of the vote nationwide and overwhelmingly favored Trump this fall, with about 8 in 10 backing him, according to AP VoteCast. Among Latinos, 61% of evangelicals backed Trump, says AP VoteCast, far higher than the 35% he received from Latinos overall.

Texas-based megachurch pastor Jack Graham, a longtime Trump backer, tweeted Thursday night that he is “praying that the lies and cheating will be exposed and (Trump) will be fairly re elected.”

There is no word yet on his reaction to Raffensberger’s charge that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham attempted to influence him to get rid of legally cast Biden votes.

Raffenberger, a life-long conservative Republican who “has never voted for a Democrat,” says he and his wife have received death threats from Trump supporters as a result of his stand to be honest and keep integrity in the election process.

Graham called Raffenberger’s charges “ridiculous,” but the Secretary of State says he had staff members on the phone listening in during his conversation with Graham. An ethics complaint has been filed in the Senate against the South Carolina senator.