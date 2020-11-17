Resilience Arrives, Docks With Space Station

Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Resilience, SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts onboard, arrived Monday at the International Space Station for it’s scheduled six month stay. Link up took place later Monday night some 262 miles over Idaho.

This is the second and longest astronaut mission for SpaceX. The crew, America’s Commander Mike Hopkins, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Shannon Walker and Japan’s Mission Specialist Soichi Noguchi, will remain at the station until their replacements arrive on another capsule in April. This shuttling of astronauts to and from the space station will continue until it is taken over by Boeing, ushering in a new era of space travel.

The SpaceX crew joins two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. Glover is the first African-American to move in for a long haul. A space newcomer, Glover was presented his gold astronaut pin Monday.

