37.3 F
New York
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
NewsNational
Updated:

Resilience Arrives, Docks With Space Station

By Advocate Staff
7
0

Must Read

CoronaVirusFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country...
Read more
CoronaVirusBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession....
Read more
CoronaVirusStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White...
Read more
Advocate Staffhttp://orlandadvocate.com

Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Resilience, SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts onboard, arrived Monday at the International Space Station for it’s scheduled six month stay. Link up took place later Monday night some 262 miles over Idaho.

This is the second and longest astronaut mission for SpaceX. The crew, America’s Commander Mike Hopkins, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Shannon Walker and Japan’s Mission Specialist Soichi Noguchi, will remain at the station until their replacements arrive on another capsule in April. This shuttling of astronauts to and from the space station will continue until it is taken over by Boeing, ushering in a new era of space travel.

The SpaceX crew joins two Russians and one American who flew to the space station last month from Kazakhstan. Glover is the first African-American to move in for a long haul. A space newcomer, Glover was presented his gold astronaut pin Monday.

Read more here.

Previous articleOP-ED: What I Learned About Teaching and Learning During the Pandemic
Next articleBridging The Black Education Gap
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EducationOrlando Advocate - 0

Bridging The Black Education Gap

The Chicago Crusader The United States of America has arguably been at the top...
Read more
National

Resilience Arrives, Docks With Space Station

Advocate Staff - 0
Associated Press CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Resilience, SpaceX's newly launched capsule with four astronauts onboard, arrived Monday at...
Read more
Education

OP-ED: What I Learned About Teaching and Learning During the Pandemic

Orlando Advocate - 0
By Audrienne Roberts Womack The only classroom I had ever known was the classroom that you walked straight into....
Read more
The Seraaj Files

‘Don’t hold back!!!’ – Trump incites police as MAGA rally turns violent

Kevin Seraaj - 0
by Kevin Seraaj, OrlandoAdvocate.com Thousands of Trump supporters descended on Washington DC Saturday to protest election results, with fights breaking out between...
Read more
Biz-Tech

Value With EpicVue In-Cab Satellite TV

Lee Dixon - 0
Increasing popularity of EpicVue In-cab Satellite TV Systems grows during the COVID pandemic. The company is offering promotional savings for independent truck...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

One in three Black men backed Trump in ‘blue wall’ states

National BlackPress USA - 0
THE LOUISIANA WEEKLY — Most frightening for Democrats, one in three African-American men living in the Midwest also voted for Trump. The...
Read more

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

CoronaVirus Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said Lawrence Gostin, director...
Read more

Millions Still Haven’t Gotten Stimulus Checks, Including Many Who Need Them Most

National propublica.org - 0
As many as 12 million Americans didn’t get their stimulus payment. Usually it’s because their income was too low. Here’s what they...
Read more

Dolores Huerta: Sí, Se Puede, Together We Can Build a Better Future

Lifestyle zenger.news - 0
window._taboola = window._taboola || ; _taboola.push({article:'auto'}); !function (e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)){ e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id =...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv