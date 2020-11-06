Advertisement

Here’s another view of the 2016 vote map, showing voters as opposed to space.

The tweet, itself a response to Lara Trump’s use of one such map to challenge the other side to “Try to Impeach This,” was a declaration that the country is not nearly so one-sided when it comes to Trump as his team would like us all to believe, voter-for-voter. Both Lara Trump’s tweet and Karim Douïed’s reply are shown below. Douïed has been asked to create another one for this election (It may take a minute for your browser to display the embedded post from Twitter. Please wait. Or click on the unresolved link to be taken to Twitter. It’s eye-opening.)