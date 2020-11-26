58.5 F
New York
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Updated:

The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Feeding People in Need for Thanksgiving

By Lee Dixon
Joining Forces with The Salvation Army for the 
“Miracles At Thanksgiving” Initiative, TASF Will Distribute Over 500 Meals, Ensuring Residents In Need Have Food for The Holiday

San Francisco, November 25, 2020 – On Thursday, The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation (TASF), a national non-profit foundation that provides marginalized communities with trauma and mental wellness resources, will partner with The Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meals for Bay Area residents in need. Additionally, TASF has partnered with local organizations, churches and communities to feed hundreds of families and communities in need across the country during this holiday season. The cities that will benefit from TASF’s giving initiative include San Francisco, CA; New Orleans, LA; Atlanta, GA; Acworth, GA; Mt. Airy, NC; Pinnacle, NC; Fayetteville, NC and Somerset, NJ to name a few. 

“Within the African American community, we have chosen to claim Thanksgiving Day for unity, family, healing with food, music and our ancestral connection. We will always use this day to connect with our community, and we know what it is to be in need and to miss your family during this time. That’s a big part of why we do what we do for people going through hard times, and we look forward to this day as a moment to celebrate and support one another in whatever way we can,” says Philanthropist Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur, TASF President and CEO. 

“Our partnership with The Salvation Army, local churches and organizations, community leaders and generous donations from our diverse community, showcase that there are advocates who will tirelessly work so people can have a better today, tomorrow and future. We look forward to growing this initiative even bigger in the coming years,” says Jamilah Barnes, Senior Director of Operations at TASF.   

TASF’s “Miracles At Thanksgiving” initiative is the result of the efforts of Sara Ahmadian, TASF Board Advisor, Atisa Smith, TASF Community Outreach Coordinator and celebrated chef, Hanif Sadr.

“Being a part of initiatives that improve people’s lives is integral to a better society,” said Ahmadian. “We are thrilled to see so many community members step up and far exceed our fundraising goals, which will make an impactful difference for others.”

Members of the community interested in supporting TASF’s efforts can do so by texting SHAKUR to 44321 or donating through the organization’s website at www.TASF.org
Follow TASF on Social Media (FB/IG/Twitter): @4tasf
 
For more information on TASF visit: http://www.tupacshakurfoundation.org/.   
 


ABOUT THE TUPAC AMARU SHAKUR FOUNDATION (TASF):

The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation (TASF) is dedicated to eradicating the effects of trauma on marginalized communities by providing access to therapeutic resources: including mental health support, physical wellness initiatives, and personal development resources. Founded in loving memory of the late visionary Tupac Shakur, his mother Afeni and sister Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur began TASF in 1997 to bring quality art training to young people. Under the leadership of Set, who serves as foundation President and CEO, TASF expanded its mission to leverage arts as healing tools with a focus on mental health and wellness. 

