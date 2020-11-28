U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost 265,000 deaths. This is significant. The nation is now adding around 1 million new cases per week ― an especially alarming reality since millions of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving despite the urgings of public health experts and political leaders– about 3 million by air and up to another 50 million by car. Restrictions on mask use and social distancing have been tightened across the board as new infections skyrocketed over the last month. Even greater number of travelers Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Americans not to expect the holidays to be any more normal than Thanksgiving. “If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up, and you have the sustained greater-than-100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day, and the count keeps going up and up, … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving,” he told USA Today. “For my own family, I’m saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year,” Fauci said. “We’re looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021. Let’s now make the best of the situation and show our love and affection for people by keeping them safe.”
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -