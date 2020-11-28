45.5 F
New York
Saturday, November 28, 2020
HealthCoronaVirusFeatured
Updated:

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Avatar
By Orlando Advocate
57
0

Must Read

CoronaVirusAvatarOrlando Advocate - 0

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost...
Read more
HealthAvatarKevin Seraaj - 0

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarCommon Dreams - 0

UN Agencies Warn of Global Hunger and Displacement ‘Surge’ From Coronavirus Pandemic

"The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on health and human mobility threatens to roll back global commitments," said one...
Read more
HealthAvatarpropublica.org - 0

Inside the Fall of the CDC

How the world’s greatest public health organization was brought to its knees by a virus, the president and the...
Read more
Avatar
Orlando Advocate
Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost 265,000 deaths. This is significant. The nation is now adding around 1 million new cases per week ― an especially alarming reality since millions of Americans traveled for Thanksgiving despite the urgings of public health experts and political leaders– about 3 million by air and up to another 50 million by car. Restrictions on mask use and social distancing have been tightened across the board as new infections skyrocketed over the last month. Even greater number of travelers Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Americans not to expect the holidays to be any more normal than Thanksgiving.  “If the surge takes a turn of continuing to go up, and you have the sustained greater-than-100,000 infections a day and 1,300 deaths per day, and the count keeps going up and up, … I don’t see it being any different during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays than during Thanksgiving,” he told USA Today.  “For my own family, I’m saying we had a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas last year,” Fauci said. “We’re looking forward to a really great Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021. Let’s now make the best of the situation and show our love and affection for people by keeping them safe.” 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleFlorida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month
Next articleInvasive Cheatgrass Taking Over Western Desert
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EarthTalk Q&AEarth Talk - 0

Invasive Cheatgrass Taking Over Western Desert

by Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss GREEN GUIDESGREEN JOBSPODCASTSDONATE EARTHTALK Q&A Invasive Cheatgrass Taking Over Western Desert Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss November 25,...
Read more
CoronaVirus

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Orlando Advocate - 0
Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost 265,000 deaths. This is significant....
Read more
Health

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Kevin Seraaj - 0
Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness of diabetes  and encourages the...
Read more
Human Trafficking

Charlotte Lane: PSC Helping Keep Us Safe from Human Trafficking

Orlando Advocate - 0
by Charlotte Lane Shocking! Just across our border in Ohio a prominent criminal defense attorney and former city councilman was recently indicted on 18 counts relating...
Read more
Human Trafficking

Irex Partners with the National Child Protection Task Force to Leverage AI to Fight Human Trafficking and Locate Missing Children

Orlando Advocate - 0
SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / IREX will partner with National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) to increase actionable intelligence across numerous...
Read more
- Advertisement - Advertisement

More Articles Like This

Irex Partners with the National Child Protection Task Force to Leverage AI to Fight Human Trafficking and Locate Missing Children

Human Trafficking Orlando Advocate - 0
SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / IREX will partner with National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) to increase actionable intelligence across numerous...
Read more

The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation Feeding People in Need for Thanksgiving

Featured Lee Dixon - 0
Joining Forces with The Salvation Army for the  “Miracles At Thanksgiving” Initiative, TASF Will Distribute Over 500 Meals, Ensuring Residents In Need Have Food for...
Read more

Trump Races to Weaken Environmental and Worker Protections, and Implement Other Last-Minute Policies, Before Jan. 20

Politics propublica.org - 0
by Isaac Arnsdorf, ProPublica.org Six days after President Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture notified food safety groups that...
Read more

Food Banks Prevent 12 Billion Kilograms of Greenhouse Gases from Entering Earth’s Atmosphere

Environment Lee Dixon - 0
New Research Confirms Food Banks are a “Green” Solution to Hunger Chicago, IL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food banks in 70 countries mitigated...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv