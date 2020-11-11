Vote count update: Trump gains a little in Arizona, loses more in Pennsylvania

Here are the latest vote counts in the presidential race as of noon Wednesday.

ARIZONA

Biden leads President Trump by 12,813 votes in Arizona. According to reports of ballots counted Tuesday, Biden received another 6,550 votes, while Trump received 8,483. Biden now has 1,655,192 votes. Trump has 1,642,379. About 15,200 regular ballots in Arizona still need to be tallied, nearly all of which are in Arizona’s Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state. Another 28,500 provisional ballots need to be processed, and 3,000 mail-in ballots need signature verification.

PENNSYLVANIA

Biden added just under 10,000 votes in Pennsylvania since Tuesday, bringing his total to 3,376,367. Trump also added votes– about 8,200– taking his total to 3,328,801. He still trails by roughly 50,000 votes. While there are still hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count, most networks have called the race for Biden.

GEORGIA

In Georgia, Biden’s lead over Trump declined slightly from 14,747 at midday Tuesday to 14,112 Wednesday, with an estimated 99% of ballots counted. Biden now has 2,471,906 votes votes, compared to 2,457,794 for Trump. A recount is expected.

NEVADA

In Nevada, Biden’s lead expanded with the tabulation of new ballots. He is 36,726 votes ahead of Trump in the state, a slight increase of 540 since Tuesday. Biden has 671,427 votes, up 1,083 since Tuesday, to 634,701 for Trump, who added 543. Roughly 28,000 Nevada mail-in ballots still need to be tabulated. In addition, there are 60,000 provisional ballots that need to be verified and around 2,000 with problems that need to be “cured” by voters by the end of the day Thursday.

MICHIGAN

In Michigan, Biden leads the president by 146,123 votes, with 50.6% of the vote compared to Trump’s 47.9%. Vote counting has concluded in the state. The Trump campaign announced on Tuesday evening that it had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in an attempt to keep the state from certifying its results until the voting process can be reviewed.

WISCONSIN

In Wisconsin, Biden leads by 20,539 votes, with 49.6% of the vote, compared to 48.9% for Trump. Canvassing is ongoing in Wisconsin and is expected to conclude on Tuesday, after which the Trump campaign has said that it will initiate a recount effort.