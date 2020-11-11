44.1 F
New York
Sunday, November 15, 2020
Politics
Updated:

Vote count update: Trump gains a little in Arizona, loses more in Pennsylvania

By Advocate Staff
9
0

Must Read

CoronaVirusFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country...
Read more
CoronaVirusBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession....
Read more
CoronaVirusStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White...
Read more
Advocate Staffhttp://orlandadvocate.com

Here are the latest vote counts in the presidential race as of noon Wednesday.

ARIZONA

Biden leads President Trump by 12,813 votes in Arizona. According to reports of ballots counted Tuesday, Biden received another 6,550 votes, while Trump received 8,483. Biden now has 1,655,192 votes. Trump has 1,642,379. About 15,200 regular ballots in Arizona still need to be tallied, nearly all of which are in Arizona’s Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state. Another 28,500 provisional ballots need to be processed, and 3,000 mail-in ballots need signature verification.

PENNSYLVANIA

Biden added just under 10,000 votes in Pennsylvania since Tuesday, bringing his total to 3,376,367. Trump also added votes– about 8,200– taking his total to 3,328,801. He still trails by roughly 50,000 votes. While there are still hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count, most networks have called the race for Biden.

GEORGIA

In Georgia, Biden’s lead over Trump declined slightly from 14,747 at midday Tuesday to 14,112 Wednesday, with an estimated 99% of ballots counted. Biden now has 2,471,906 votes votes, compared to 2,457,794 for Trump. A recount is expected.

NEVADA

In Nevada, Biden’s lead expanded with the tabulation of new ballots. He is 36,726 votes ahead of Trump in the state, a slight increase of 540 since Tuesday. Biden has 671,427 votes, up 1,083 since Tuesday, to 634,701 for Trump, who added 543. Roughly 28,000 Nevada mail-in ballots still need to be tabulated. In addition, there are 60,000 provisional ballots that need to be verified and around 2,000 with problems that need to be “cured” by voters by the end of the day Thursday.

MICHIGAN

In Michigan, Biden leads the president by 146,123 votes, with 50.6% of the vote compared to Trump’s 47.9%. Vote counting has concluded in the state. The Trump campaign announced on Tuesday evening that it had filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in an attempt to keep the state from certifying its results until the voting process can be reviewed.

WISCONSIN

In Wisconsin, Biden leads by 20,539 votes, with 49.6% of the vote, compared to 48.9% for Trump. Canvassing is ongoing in Wisconsin and is expected to conclude on Tuesday, after which the Trump campaign has said that it will initiate a recount effort.

Previous articleNearly 80% of Americans say Biden won White House, ignoring Trump’s refusal to concede: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Next articleVirginia gynecologist facing 465 years for performing unnecessary hysterectomies in fraud scheme
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Biz-TechLee Dixon - 0

Value With EpicVue In-Cab Satellite TV

Increasing popularity of EpicVue In-cab Satellite TV Systems grows during the COVID pandemic. The company is offering...
Read more
Biz-Tech

CablePower: World’s Most Convenient Power Bank

Lee Dixon - 0
Highlights: 6-in-1 Charging Cable Kit/15W Wireless Charge/18W Type-C & 22.5W USB-A Fast Charge/SIM Card Holder/10000mAH Battery, will launch on INDIEGOGO in Nov!
Read more
Biz-Tech

Discover how Automation is Driving Productivity on an Upcoming Episode of Advancements

Lee Dixon - 0
Get a behind-the-scenes look at developments in automation and digital technology. JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements...
Read more
Biz-Tech

Datalogic launches the HandScanner™, the smallest and lightest wearable scanner available

Kevin Seraaj - 0
The new HandScanner™ from Datalogic is the smallest and lightest non-intrusive hands-free scanner that streamlines workers' daily operations. Using the HandScanner workers...
Read more
The Seraaj Files

The Republic Under Assault

Kevin Seraaj - 0
For months now, soon-to-be-Former President Donald Trump has called into question the democratic process that lies at the heart of our representative...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Nearly 80% of Americans say Biden won White House, ignoring Trump’s refusal to concede: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Politics Frank Butler - 0
Chris Kahn  NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nearly 80% of Americans, including more than half of...
Read more

Let the People Be Heard

Politics BlackPress USA - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — “Still can’t believe that people voted for a man who has done nothing, but spit hate verbally, mentally, and...
Read more

‘Many Workers Will Suffer’: Days After Election, Trump Quietly Freezes Wages of Farm Laborers

Politics Orlando Advocate - 0
"The Trump administration is trying to get a lot of stuff like this out the door ASAP." by Jake...
Read more

If Trump Tries to Sue His Way to Election Victory, Here’s What Happens

Politics propublica.org - 0
It’s easy enough for the Trump campaign to file a lawsuit claiming improprieties, but a lot harder to provide evidence of wrongdoing...
Read more
- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 1995-2020 The Orlando Advocate
MORE STORIES

Alex Gourevitch: General Strikes & Radical Change in American Politics –...

Veterans at Wells Fargo

Military Veterans Find Plenty of Opportunities and Camaraderie at Wells Fargo