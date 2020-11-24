53.4 F
New York
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
FeaturedOp-EdThe Gantt Report
Updated:

What Biden-Harris Can Do

Avatar
By Lucius Gantt
92
0

Must Read

CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said...
Read more
Avatar
Lucius Gantthttp://www.allworldfinancialgroup.com
Lucius is a contributing columnist to NNPA newspapers around the nation, and the author of “Beast Too: Dead Man Writing,” available on Amazon.com and from bookstores everywhere.
- Advertisement -

     African Americans are the most symbolic ethnic group I know. My people love symbolism. Churches, schools, businesses, organizations and sometimes families enjoy giving out trophies, plaques and certificates to people for any and every reason.

     Elected officials are perhaps the kings and queens of symbolism, or the art or practice of using symbols especially by investing things with a symbolic meaning or by expressing the invisible or intangible.

     If a politician changes the name of a street or building, sponsors a resolution about you or your group or gives you a worthless certificate, our people may think that politician is all right.

      The Negro leaders that you adore and believe in are talking a lot about a new voting rights bill, that will not stop voter suppression, election fraud and other crimes. They talk about defunding police department legislation that will do nothing about “qualified immunity” or stopping law enforcers from shooting Black kids playing in the park or firing a hail of bullets inside an innocent woman’s home and leaving her dead body on the floor for all to see, and they talk about making laws to prevent Presidential criminal behavior and misconduct like insider trading by members of Congress that seek to enrich themselves.

     Symbolic bills sound good but they do little or nothing to significantly change your lives.

     Well, The Gantt Report knows something that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Congress can do to improve the Black lives that T-shirts say matter quick, fast and in a hurry!

     They can pass legislation to immediately address unfair and inappropriate banking policies and procedures that negatively impact Black, and other people of color, that deposit money into beast banks but can never get bank services and considerations that white people get.

     You tell me, how Bruce and Becky that have minimum wage jobs, a 500 credit score and live in a trailer park can get a mortgage loan and a Black individual, or family, with a 700 credit score, an income of nearly $100,000 and has $25,000 in a bank savings account can’t dream of getting a mortgage loan.

      Banks don’t reject you, refuse you or redline your community because of your geographical confines, they turn you down for bank loans because you’re Black!

     A white person can file for bankruptcy today and three months later borrow a million dollars but a Black person can have one late rent or mortgage payment in five or ten years and can’t borrow a dime from any bank in town.

     If banks are allowed to set up branches in Black neighborhoods where most of their depositors are African American, why can’t there be federal laws that require banks to lend to people of color in a percentage equal to the amount of money deposited by people of color?

     The people that are gentrifying your neighborhood can’t move there without the loan assistance they get from beast banks. They can’t open coffee shops, gay bars and other businesses in Black neighborhoods without the bank financing they get and the funding that you don’t get!

     Banks don’t have to do anything special for us, just give us equal banking opportunities. If we have money deposited in the bank, why can’t we borrow our own money?

     If you don’t know, your bank information is supposed to be confidential but bankers meet regularly to discuss bank data for individuals and corporations.

     If you hit the lottery, every bank in town will know where you deposit your millions. And, when you’re turned down for a loan, competing banks can easily become privy to that information too.

     Biden, Harris and company can pass bank guarantee bank loans for qualified Black borrowers just like they guarantee loans to farmers, auto makers, airlines and even wall street bankers.

     It’s all about the money. The idea of reparations sounds good but mortgage loans and business loans sound better to me.  

     Symbolic bills with cute titles will do far less than you think.

     The President elect and his administration can help their Democratic voting Black base by making banking better for Black people and others with skin color.

Previous articleAddition Financial Arena Installs Nearly 400 COVID-19 Safety Measures for Nov. 25 Reopening
Next articleNo Time To Rest
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EnvironmentLee Dixon - 0

Food Banks Prevent 12 Billion Kilograms of Greenhouse Gases from Entering Earth’s Atmosphere

New Research Confirms Food Banks are a “Green” Solution to Hunger Chicago, IL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food...
Read more
Lifestyle

Oneida Indian Nation in Partnership with Oneida County to Launch “New Year, New Career” Recruitment Campaign

Lee Dixon - 0
First Phase of Campaign Will Supplement Local Hiring Efforts; Target Orlando, Florida Area Where Thousands of Hospitality Workers Were Recently Laid Off The Oneida Indian...
Read more
Oscar Blayton

No Time To Rest

Oscar Blayton - 0
by Oscar Blayton, Esq. Now that the 2020 election is over, people have been celebrating in the streets across America. But as we survey the rubble...
Read more
The Gantt Report

What Biden-Harris Can Do

Lucius Gantt - 0
     African Americans are the most symbolic ethnic group I know. My people love symbolism. Churches, schools, businesses, organizations and sometimes families enjoy...
Read more
Local

Addition Financial Arena Installs Nearly 400 COVID-19 Safety Measures for Nov. 25 Reopening

Frank Butler - 0
Orlando, FL – The Spectra-managed Addition Financial Arena, located on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL, has installed nearly 400...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Food Banks Prevent 12 Billion Kilograms of Greenhouse Gases from Entering Earth’s Atmosphere

Environment Lee Dixon - 0
New Research Confirms Food Banks are a “Green” Solution to Hunger Chicago, IL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food banks in 70 countries mitigated...
Read more

No Time To Rest

Oscar Blayton Oscar Blayton - 0
by Oscar Blayton, Esq. Now that the 2020 election is over, people have been celebrating in the streets across America. But as we survey the rubble...
Read more

Addition Financial Arena Installs Nearly 400 COVID-19 Safety Measures for Nov. 25 Reopening

Local Frank Butler - 0
Orlando, FL – The Spectra-managed Addition Financial Arena, located on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL, has installed nearly 400...
Read more

Recount Done: Biden Wins Georgia, Secretary of State Threatened

Politics Kevin Seraaj - 0
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Friday that President-elect Joe Biden had definitively won the state, after a hand recount of all...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv