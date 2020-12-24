45.4 F
New York
Thursday, December 31, 2020
US-Mattress.com
Best VPN
Home Health CoronaVirus
HealthCoronaVirusFeatured

Almost 9 Million Blacks Ready To Take the COVID Vaccine

Avatar
By Kevin Seraaj
0
0
vaccination
Vaccination

CHICAGO /PRNewswire/ — A new study conducted by BlackDoctor.org (BDO), the leading health and wellness site for Black Americans with over 20 million monthly reach, shows that approximately 8.7 million Blacks are now more receptive to taking the COVID vaccine, and the hardline stance of vaccine hesitancy is decreasing substantially. 

BDO has conducted numerous surveys beginning in April 2020 to chart the willingness of Blacks to take the vaccine over tme. Throughoutf this year and on average, approximately 60% of Black Americans reported they were not interested in taking the vaccine– and for a variety of reasons.  In one survey, the percentage of vaccine hesitancy for Black adults was as high as 91%.  

- Advertisement -AARP - You Vote. Your Voice. Our Fight. Learn how to vote safely. PROTECT 50+ VOTERS (LEARN MORE)
AARP - You Vote. Your Voice. Our Fight. Learn how to vote safely. PROTECT 50+ VOTERS (LEARN MORE)

But hold on. Things are a-changing.

Now, BDO says that the most recent survey findings indicate the number of Blacks stating they will not take the vaccine has dropped to 42%– a substantial decrease from 60%.  Thirty percent (30%) now say they want more information.

There are now three prevailing mindsets among Black Americans:

  • 28% want to take the vaccine (8.7 million adults) 
  • 30% want more information (9.3 million adults) 
  • 42% say they will not take the vaccine (13 million adults, but down from 18.6 million)

Of particular note is the 5.6 million that have apparently changed their minds about being vaccinated have done so for two principal reasons: one, the top Black doctors are advising that the vaccination is safe and two, they have learned more about the vaccine from trusted websites like BDO. Reggie Ware, CEO of BDO credits the Black Coalition Against COVID-19 with helping the Black community overcome vaccine hesitancy and achieve this historic level of success.  

Dr. Reed Tuckson is the co-founder of the coalition, which consists of the four Black medical schools: The National Black Nurses Association, the National Medical Association, the National Urban League, the Cobb Institute of the NMA, and BlackDoctor.org. 

'

“It is now time to be very deliberate to ensure the 8 million Blacks who want the vaccine actually receive the vaccination,” states Dr. Reed Tuckson.  “Additionally, the 9.3 million people who want more information should absolutely receive it, and the coalition is poised to inform and answer questions through the BDO platform with a variety of Facebook Live broadcasts and other outreach activities.” 

- Advertisement -

The next event is scheduled for January 7, 2021 on the BlackDoctor.org Facebook page.

*****

More about BlackDoctor.org
For over 15 years, BlackDoctor.org has dedicated itself to providing culturally accurate and relevant information to its audience of over 20 million. BDO is the largest and most trusted source of health and wellness content for Black consumers and posts daily to provide the most current and up-to-date information. BDO does not tell people to take the vaccine. Instead, the site has focused on providing facts for informed decision-making and information on how those who want the vaccine can get it. Based on this latest survey, this approach is having an effect on how Blacks view the vaccine.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhile Some Minority Students and Teachers Thrive in Distant Learning, Others Struggle Daily
Next articleInfections keep spiking because the virus keeps changing
Avatar
Kevin Seraajhttp://orlandoadvocate.com

Related Articles

Featured

Poll: Majority now believes Trump doesn’t keep promises

Advocate Staff - 0
In February of this year, 62 percent of Americans believed President Trump keeps his promises.  Only 45 percent still feel that way, according to a...
Read more
Featured

Dems Back Debt-Free College as Issue Moves Into Election Spotlight

Editor - 0
Pollster says at the ballot box, student debt will be "as important to millennials as 'war and peace issues' were to baby boomers." Nine additional...
Read more
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – OATA SERVICES

Rianne Steele - 0
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

21,270FansLike
2,507FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

CoronaVirus

Infections keep spiking because the virus keeps changing

Kevin Seraaj - 0
An article published by WebMD on November 13 that a new study reports that COVID-19 is not the same strain as what first emerged...
Read more
CoronaVirus

Almost 9 Million Blacks Ready To Take the COVID Vaccine

Kevin Seraaj - 0
CHICAGO /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted by BlackDoctor.org (BDO), the leading health and wellness site for Black Americans with over 20 million monthly...
Read more
Education

While Some Minority Students and Teachers Thrive in Distant Learning, Others Struggle Daily

Stacy M. Brown - 0
By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia Sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the NNPA continues its campaign to raise awareness...
Read more
Politics

Trump calls Congressional relief bill inadequate, demands bigger stimulus payment

Kevin Seraaj - 0
In a stunning break with fellow Republicans, President Trump has posted a tweet calling the $900 billion Covid relief bill passed by Congress a “disgrace.”...
Read more
The Gantt Report

Op-Ed: I Will Choose Life

Lucius Gantt - 0
 by Lucius Gantt, THE GANTT REPORT The measles make you bumpy, mumps will make you lumpy, chicken pox will make you jump and twitch. The...
Read more
Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv