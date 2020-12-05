32.8 F
New York
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Op-EdNewsWorld
Updated:

COMMENTARY: Israel, Settler Colonialism and Religion

Avatar
By Bill Fletcher
0
0

Must Read

VirusDeathsAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarOrlando Advocate - 0

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost...
Read more
HealthAvatarKevin Seraaj - 0

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said...
Read more
Avatar
Bill Fletcherhttps://blackpressusa.com/category/op-ed/
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

By Bill Fletcher, Jr., NNPA Newswire Contributor

NEWSWIRE — That the Zionist movement, established in Europe during the 19th century as a secular response to the persecution of European Jews is frequently ignored. What is also ignored was the search, by the leadership of the Zionist movement, for a European colonial-imperial ally with the aim of establishing a Jewish state somewhere in the world (within the sphere of that colonial empire!). This included overtures toward the major colonial empires of the time such as Britain, Russia, and Turkey.

On a regular basis those of us who demonstrate our support for Palestinian self-determination and freedom are demonized as being anti-Semitic or otherwise insensitive to the religious persecution that has been perpetrated against Jewish people.

Such allegations are nothing more than sophistry and aim at deflecting the criticisms of the expropriation of the Palestinian land by Zionists settlers and the establishment of a neo-apartheid state by the Israeli political establishment. But it is useful to turn to the question of religion for a moment.

The religious argument for the establishment of Israel is based on a particular interpretation of the Bible. That the Zionist movement, established in Europe during the 19th century as a secular response to the persecution of European Jews is frequently ignored. What is also ignored was the search, by the leadership of the Zionist movement, for a European colonial-imperial ally with the aim of establishing a Jewish state somewhere in the world (within the sphere of that colonial empire!). This included overtures toward the major colonial empires of the time such as Britain, Russia, and Turkey. The fact that the Zionist movement saw itself as having shared interests with colonial powers that were dividing up Africa, Asia and, in a different manner, Latin America, should tell us something about the motive of the movement. It is also worth noting that the proposed Jewish state was not located exclusively in what is today Palestine. Uganda and Madagascar were two of several other locations that were explored.

Once it is clear that multiple locations were explored—only one of which had any relationship to the Bible—and that this exploration was viewed in the context of the European division of the world, it becomes clear that the ultimate establishment of the state of Israel had little to do with a fair treatment of the Bible. It had to do with power and the aim of Europeans to establish a settler-colony in the Middle East.

Yet here is another interesting part of this saga. It turns out that nearly every settler colony, if not every settler colony, associated itself with religion. Whether one is discussing the British colonization of Ireland, the British colonization of North America (and the ultimate founding of the USA), or the Boer/Afrikaner invasion of southern Africa, religion was used by the colonizers as a justification. In each case the colonizers claimed that God instructed them to go forth and seize the land from those who had been occupying it. This religious justification became central in the atrocities carried out against the indigenous peoples—in each case—and the lack of any degree of empathy with those who had originally inhabited the land.

Thus, the establishment of Israel was neither unique nor otherwise unusual. It just happened to be the last in a long line of European settler colonial experiments carried out at the expense of those who had inhabited the land, in each case using a religious explanation as the rationale.

Bill Fletcher, Jr. is the executive editor of globalafricanworker.com and a past president of TransAfrica Forum.

Previous articleU.N. chief calls on humanity to end ‘war on nature’ and go carbon-free
Next articleWaters remembers Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings on eve of country’s election
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FeaturedFrank Butler - 0

Proud Boy Leader Posts He Was Invited to White House. White House Says Not True.

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocateco Enrique Tarrio, leader of the FBE-designated hate group Proud Boys, posted (via Parler) a photo of...
Read more
Police

Black Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy

Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — CNN reported that the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies complicated the investigation of the case. Columbus Police, which was not...
Read more
VirusDeaths

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

BlackPress USA - 0
The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride and veteran theater and tv...
Read more
The Gantt Report

COMMENTARY: They Feed Who They Like

Lucius Gantt - 0
By Lucius Gantt, THE GANTT REPORT      From the very first moment your kidnapped ancestors set foot on American shores, Black men and women were...
Read more
Biz-Tech

COVID-19 Impact Reveals Disparate Effect on Different Prepaid Segments

Orlando Advocate - 0
Mercator Advisory Group's 17th annual prepaid market forecast clocks some big hits — and some growth. BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's...
Read more
- Advertisement - Advertisement

More Articles Like This

Waters remembers Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings on eve of country’s election

World Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — “As a leading congressional advocate of debt relief for heavily indebted poor countries and a supporter of the Jubilee movement, I...
Read more

In Support of Congresswoman Barbara Lee for U.S. Senate

Op-Ed John Warren - 0
By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint We all know by now that with Senator Kamala Harris becoming Vice President...
Read more

UN Agencies Warn of Global Hunger and Displacement ‘Surge’ From Coronavirus Pandemic

CoronaVirus Common Dreams - 0
"The impact of the Covid-19 crisis on health and human mobility threatens to roll back global commitments," said one official, "and hinder ongoing efforts...
Read more

‘Great News for Progressives Around the World’: International Applause After US Voters Fire Donald Trump

World Kevin Seraaj - 0
"It's time to get back to building bridges, not walls." Leaders from around the world congratulate the Democrats, but say much damage done by...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv