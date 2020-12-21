Congress reaches deal on $900 billion Covid-19 relief package | The Orlando Advocate

“Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Sunday evening. “More help is on the way.”

The relief package will provide aid for the nation’s unemployed, which will include an extension of unemployment benefits and insurance, as well as an additional $284 billion in loans for businesses struggling to pay rent and payroll. Nearly $70 billion for testing and vaccine distribution will be included along with an additional $82 billion in funding for colleges and schools.

Rental assistance ($25 billion) and food assistance ($13 billion) are included, and the moratorium on evictions will be extended an additional month.

The formal vote on the finalized deal is expected to take place Monday.

