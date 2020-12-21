Congress reaches deal on $900 billion Covid-19 relief package

After months of intransigence, Congress finally struck a deal on nearly $900 billion in Covid-19 relief that will include a new round of direct payments to help unemployed Americans, and struggling families and businesses.
It’s bittersweet. The deal struck by the top two leaders from each party includes stimulus checks of up to $600– not $1200– per person for individuals earning $75,000 per year and $600 for their children. While something is always better than nothing, $600 will hardly make a dent in the debt families have racked up since the last stimulus package.