32.8 F
New York
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
FeaturedCoronaVirusVirusDeaths
Updated:

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

Avatar
By BlackPress USA
6
0

Must Read

VirusDeathsAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarOrlando Advocate - 0

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost...
Read more
HealthAvatarKevin Seraaj - 0

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said...
Read more
Avatar
BlackPress USAhttp://blackpressusa.com
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride and veteran theater and tv actress Carol Sutton.

By Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D.

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, 62

The character actor best known for his performance as Deebo in the cult classic Friday (1995) was found dead in his California home Thursday (12/10/20) after friends and business associates could not reach him, authorities said. Lister, who was blind in his right eye since birth, appeared in 220 television and film roles. In early 2020, he had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and thought he had overcome the virus. Friends worried about him as he struggled to breathe and make it through a livestream Monday and canceled an appearance at a TV festival. When friends were alarmed by his appearance Monday, he stated, “God’s Got Me.”

The actor, who was born with an eye defect that was an important part of his signature facial expression, famously wrestled Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) after appearing in the film No Holds Barred with the wrestling legend. He also had a short stint in the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) wrestling as Z-Gangsta. Lister, who also was a WWF wrestler named “Zeus” and played president of the United States in 1997’s The Fifth Element, pled guilty to committing mortgage fraud to the tune of $3 million in 2014. Lister’s acting roles were plentiful, such that that he had three completed films for 2021, five films in post-production and was in the process of filming two films.

Rapper Ice Cube who executive produced and starred in Friday wrote on his Instagram page, “RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister,” Ice Cube said Thursday night on Instagram. “America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Charley Pride, 86

Country music’s first Black superstar passed away from Covid-19 complications. The son of sharecroppers, also served in the U.S. Army and played in the Negro Baseball Leagues, received the Country Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award last month in Nashville. The award was presented to him by Jimmie Allen, a young Black country star. Pride and Allen performed a duet at the awards show. Show producers said they followed Covid-19 protocols but some in attendance did not wear masks.

Joseph Hudak of Rolling Stone writes:

“Born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934, Pride picked cotton, played baseball in the Negro leagues, served in the U.S. Army, and worked in a smelting plant in Montana before moving to Nashville and becoming country music’s first black superstar. He scored 52 Top 10 country hits, including 29 Number Ones, and was the first African-American performer to appear on the Grand Ole Opry stage since Deford Bailey made his debut in the 1920s. Pride became an Opry member in 1993. In 2000, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.” Pride is is survived by his wife, Ebby Rozene Cohran Pride, and his children, Carlton, Charles and Angela.

Carol Sutton, 76

Veteran actress Carol Sutton of Steel Magnolias and “Queen Sugar” fame has died of Covid-19 complications. The New Orleans native and theater legend, whose career spans over 50 years, died in the hospital in her hometown.

Screen shot (Twitter/Ava DuVernay)

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirmed Sutton’s death and remembered her in a statement posted Friday (12/11/20) on the government website. Mayor Cantrell wrote:

“Carol Sutton was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades. The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar’ — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as ‘4000 Miles’ and ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ May she rest in God’s perfect peace.” Covid-19’s death comes just days after the passing of another major New Orleans theater figure, Sherri Marina, also due to COVID-19.

Rest in power.

This post was written by Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., founder & editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire. 

Follow Nsenga on Twitter @Ntellectual and The Burton Wire on Twitter or Instagram@TheBurtonWire.

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire.

Previous articleCOMMENTARY: They Feed Who They Like
Next articleBlack Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FeaturedFrank Butler - 0

Proud Boy Leader Posts He Was Invited to White House. White House Says Not True.

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocateco Enrique Tarrio, leader of the FBE-designated hate group Proud Boys, posted (via Parler) a photo of...
Read more
Police

Black Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy

Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — CNN reported that the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies complicated the investigation of the case. Columbus Police, which was not...
Read more
VirusDeaths

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

BlackPress USA - 0
The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride and veteran theater and tv...
Read more
The Gantt Report

COMMENTARY: They Feed Who They Like

Lucius Gantt - 0
By Lucius Gantt, THE GANTT REPORT      From the very first moment your kidnapped ancestors set foot on American shores, Black men and women were...
Read more
Biz-Tech

COVID-19 Impact Reveals Disparate Effect on Different Prepaid Segments

Orlando Advocate - 0
Mercator Advisory Group's 17th annual prepaid market forecast clocks some big hits — and some growth. BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's...
Read more
- Advertisement - Advertisement

More Articles Like This

Proud Boy Leader Posts He Was Invited to White House. White House Says Not True.

Featured Frank Butler - 0
by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocateco Enrique Tarrio, leader of the FBE-designated hate group Proud Boys, posted (via Parler) a photo of himself standing outside the north...
Read more

Black Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy

Police Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — CNN reported that the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies complicated the investigation of the case. Columbus Police, which was not...
Read more

Talladega College receives $150,000 grant from Southern Company

Education Orlando Advocate - 0
(Talladega, AL)  Talladega College is receiving a $150,000 grant from Alabama Power and its parent, Southern Company, to support technology and infrastructure needs. The...
Read more

Waters remembers Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings on eve of country’s election

World Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — “As a leading congressional advocate of debt relief for heavily indebted poor countries and a supporter of the Jubilee movement, I...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv