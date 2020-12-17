29.8 F
New York
Saturday, December 19, 2020
Home Biz-Tech
Biz-TechFeatured

MSNBC Names Rashida Jones President; First African American to Lead Cable News Network

Avatar
By Stacy M. Brown
0
11
"Her promotion is bigger than our industry," NABJ President Dorothy Tucker wrote. "It's the kind of story Black and Brown children everywhere need to see, so they can know what's possible."

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Jones, who easily becomes the most prominent woman in cable news, is scheduled to step into the top role on Feb. 1, Black History Month, replacing Phil Griffin, who had been at the cable news channel for more than 25 years.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

- Advertisement -AARP - You Vote. Your Voice. Our Fight. Learn how to vote safely. PROTECT 50+ VOTERS (LEARN MORE)
AARP - You Vote. Your Voice. Our Fight. Learn how to vote safely. PROTECT 50+ VOTERS (LEARN MORE)

In a year plagued by a pandemic that has disproportionately affected African Americans, and one rife with racial strife, MSNBC has named Rashida Jones the first Black person and Black woman president of the network.

Jones, who easily becomes the most prominent woman in cable news, is scheduled to step into the top role on Feb. 1, Black History Month, replacing Phil Griffin, who had been at the cable news channel for more than 25 years.

“Rashida knows and understands MSNBC, in part because it’s where she started when she first joined NBCU seven years ago,” the company reportedly wrote in an email to NBC News employees.

“She knows that it is the people who work here that make it great, and she understands its culture. She also appreciates the impact and potential of the brand.”

Currently serving as senior vice president for NBC News and MSNBC, Jones oversees MSNBC’s daytime and weekend programming.

In the past year, the company noted that Jones has helped guide MSNBC’s coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic, the unrest and social justice protests that broke out over Black Americans’ treatment, and the 2020 election. She also helped with two influential series at the network, “Justice for All” and “Climate in Crisis.”

- Advertisement -

Her promotion is seen as part of a mandate by NBC News to ultimately roll out a staff comprised of 50 percent of women and 50 percent of color.

According to a news release, Jones was part of the team that helped NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker prepare for her role as moderator in the final presidential debate of 2020.

Jones did not release a statement, but many of her journalism peers saluted her on social media.

“Congratulations to a wonderful person and Broadcast titan,” April Ryan wrote. “Rashida Jones is everything! We will be watching with pride as she becomes President of MSNBC.”

Yamiche Alcindor wrote: “Congratulations.”

Georgia Dawkins, a producer at the Fox Magazine Show, “Central Ave,” offered a fond memory about Jones.

“I got my first job in Atlanta because #RashidaJones spoke my name. Three years later, I finally got the chance to say thank you. Congratulations, Queen,” Dawkins tweeted.

A graduate of Hampton University, where she earned induction into the Scripps Howard Journalism Hall of Fame, Jones previously served as news director for an NBC affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina, where she rebuilt and rebranded the news team to focus on in-depth investigative reporting. According to Jones’ biography, the station was number one in the market.

Jones also served as director of live programming at The Weather Channel, leading coverage and programming for some of the network’s most historic weather events, including Hurricane Katrina, mass tornado outbreaks and paralyzing snowstorms.

She serves as co-chair of Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Advisory Board, a board member of the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism, and a non-resident senior fellow with the University of Pennsylvania’s Fox Leadership Program.

“Her promotion is bigger than our industry,” wrote NABJ President Dorothy Tucker. “It’s the kind of story Black and Brown children everywhere need to see, so they can know what’s possible.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLargest African American Digital Archive Convenes Influential Leaders to Stem the Loss of Black History
Next articleDangerous Rhetoric + False Claims = Violence and Havoc in Cities Across America
Avatar
Stacy M. Brownhttp://blackpressusa.com
Stacy M. Brown is an NNPA Newswire Correspondent

Related Articles

Featured

Duke Energy Set to Build Massive Solar Facility at Walt Disney World

Orlando Advocate - 0
Walt Disney World is gearing up to welcome a new neighbor; a solar power plant. Duke Energy is set to build a solar power...
Read more
News

On Its 50th Anniversary, the Voting Rights Act Is Under Full-Blown Attack

Frank Butler - 0
 The national commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act takes place against the backdrop of a devastating full-scale assault on the civil rights movement’s signature legislation.For African Americans, the passage of the Voting Rights Act on Aug....
Read more
Politics

PRESIDENT OBAMA ON NET NEUTRALITY

Orlando Advocate - 0
More than any other invention of our time, the Internet has unlocked possibilities we could just barely imagine a generation ago. And here's a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

21,212FansLike
2,507FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

Biz-Tech

OneTen, a Coalition of Major Corporations, Vows to Hire 1 Million African Americans in High-Paying Jobs

Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — “This is a moment in time for Americans to move past our divisions to come together and reach our full potential...
Read more
Race

Dangerous Rhetoric + False Claims = Violence and Havoc in Cities Across America

Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — Led by the Proud Boys, whom Trump infamously asked to “stand back and stand by,” Pro-Trump demonstrators wreaked havoc on the...
Read more
Biz-Tech

MSNBC Names Rashida Jones President; First African American to Lead Cable News Network

Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — Jones, who easily becomes the most prominent woman in cable news, is scheduled to step into the top role on Feb....
Read more
Lifestyle

Largest African American Digital Archive Convenes Influential Leaders to Stem the Loss of Black History

Orlando Advocate - 0
Danny Glover, Ken Frazier, Valerie Jarrett, Eric Holder, Nikki Giovanni, Johnnetta B. Cole, James Clyburn, Anita Hill, Daymond John Featured at The HistoryMakers 20@2020...
Read more
Education

Dr. Ladson-Billings Earns 2020 NNPA Leadership in Education Award

Stacy M. Brown - 0
By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia When the coronavirus pandemic finally ends, America will require a “hard reset,” not a return to...
Read more
Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv