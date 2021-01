Orange County Health Services Extends Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing | The Orlando Advocate

Demand for testing is high. As a result, entrance to the site may have to close prior to 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line by closing time. To ensure you are seen before closing, plan to be in the vehicle waiting line before noon. Family members being tested are asked not to drive separate vehicles. Being in the same vehicle will help speed up the testing process for all persons wishing to be seen.

All Orange County residents ages 12 and up can be tested. For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map.

TESTING:

No appointments necessary

No symptoms and/or criteria is necessary for testing.

Upon completion of testing individuals will receive a free packet of facemasks and hand sanitizer.

Rapid test results are emailed/texted in less than an hour and PCR/molecular test results take about 48 hours.

Para información en español or otro odioma, por favor llame al 407-836-3111.

'

- Advertisement -

Previous article Infections keep spiking because the virus keeps changing

There is now a store on our site for Advocate products. We are using it for test purposes only. No orders will be fulfilled until all products are added and the store goes live. Dismiss