32.8 F
New York
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Featured
Updated:

Proud Boy Leader Posts He Was Invited to White House. White House Says Not True.

Avatar
By Frank Butler
2
0

Must Read

VirusDeathsAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarOrlando Advocate - 0

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost...
Read more
HealthAvatarKevin Seraaj - 0

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said...
Read more
Avatar
Frank Butlerhttp://orlandoadvocate.com
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocateco

Enrique Tarrio, leader of the FBE-designated hate group Proud Boys, posted (via Parler) a photo of himself standing outside the north side of the White House Saturday, saying in his post that he had been personally invited.

Will Sommer spotted the post and tweeted it:

The post was captioned: “Last minute invite to an undisclosed location…”

Tarrio subsequently posted a second photo of himself on the south side balcony of the White House, but nothing in either photo proved his claim— that he had been personally invited there. In fact, the White House denied the invitationinviting him, and insisted that he was there as a part of a previously scheduled public tour.

“He was on a public WH Christmas tour,” Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, told The Daily Beast. “He did not have a meeting with the President nor did the WH invite him.”

The Proud Boys became a sticking point for the White House after the President was challenged to denounce the group during the first Presidential Debate. Trump instead told them to “Stand back and stand by.”

Previous articleBlack Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FeaturedFrank Butler - 0

Proud Boy Leader Posts He Was Invited to White House. White House Says Not True.

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocateco Enrique Tarrio, leader of the FBE-designated hate group Proud Boys, posted (via Parler) a photo of...
Read more
Police

Black Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy

Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — CNN reported that the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies complicated the investigation of the case. Columbus Police, which was not...
Read more
VirusDeaths

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

BlackPress USA - 0
The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride and veteran theater and tv...
Read more
The Gantt Report

COMMENTARY: They Feed Who They Like

Lucius Gantt - 0
By Lucius Gantt, THE GANTT REPORT      From the very first moment your kidnapped ancestors set foot on American shores, Black men and women were...
Read more
Biz-Tech

COVID-19 Impact Reveals Disparate Effect on Different Prepaid Segments

Orlando Advocate - 0
Mercator Advisory Group's 17th annual prepaid market forecast clocks some big hits — and some growth. BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's...
Read more
- Advertisement - Advertisement

More Articles Like This

Black Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy

Police Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — CNN reported that the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies complicated the investigation of the case. Columbus Police, which was not...
Read more

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

VirusDeaths BlackPress USA - 0
The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride and veteran theater and tv...
Read more

Talladega College receives $150,000 grant from Southern Company

Education Orlando Advocate - 0
(Talladega, AL)  Talladega College is receiving a $150,000 grant from Alabama Power and its parent, Southern Company, to support technology and infrastructure needs. The...
Read more

Waters remembers Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings on eve of country’s election

World Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — “As a leading congressional advocate of debt relief for heavily indebted poor countries and a supporter of the Jubilee movement, I...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv