32.8 F
New York
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
LifestyleEducationFeatured
Updated:

Talladega College receives $150,000 grant from Southern Company

Avatar
By Orlando Advocate
178
0

Must Read

VirusDeathsAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarOrlando Advocate - 0

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Race Past 13 Million Heading Towards Holidays

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows that the United States has now recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases, and almost...
Read more
HealthAvatarKevin Seraaj - 0

Florida Health, Seminole County Recognizes National Diabetes Month

Sanford, Fla. – In recognition of National Diabetes Month, the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) continues to increase awareness...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarFrank Butler - 0

More Americans Hospitalized With COVID-19 Than Ever Before

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surged past 60,000 on Tuesday. Health officials from around the country say hospitals...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarBlackPress USA - 0

Women More Likely to Face Housing Insecurity in Pandemic-Led Recession

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half...
Read more
CoronaVirusAvatarStacy M. Brown - 0

Biden Says He’ll Turn to Science and Experts to Defeat COVID

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House,” said...
Read more
Avatar
Orlando Advocate
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

(Talladega, AL)  Talladega College is receiving a $150,000 grant from Alabama Power and its parent, Southern Company, to support technology and infrastructure needs. The gift is part of Southern Company and its subsidiaries’ $50 million HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Initiative, a multiyear funding strategy announced in January 2020 that provides HBCU students with scholarships, internships, leadership development and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.  

The funds awarded to Talladega College will be used to help improve technology bandwidth throughout campus, provide technology resources for faculty and staff, and build capacity to support infrastructure expansion.

“We are so grateful to receive this generous grant from Alabama Power and Southern Company,” said Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins. “With record-breaking enrollment increases and three new buildings on campus, our technology needs have increased significantly.  In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has altered the way we serve our students and created new challenges. This grant will help us continue to provide an outstanding academic experience for students by expanding our technology capabilities.”

Alabama Power and Southern Company are honored to be part of a growing group of corporate and philanthropic partners that have increased support for HBCUs in the wake of COVID-19 and mounting calls for racial justice. Both businesses believe deeply in the importance of HBCUs in higher education and in their impact on economic development, innovation and American life. 

Online CE and Pre-license Courses - Continuing Education - USA

“Our hope is that this funding will draw further recognition to schools like Talladega College and deepen partnerships between business and civic leaders and these vital institutions,” said Mr. Terry Smiley, Alabama Power’s Eastern Division Vice President. “HBCUs are at the forefront of innovation and academic excellence in Alabama, and across the country, and we hope that our company’s investment will only accelerate this important work.”

Alabama Power and Southern Company are committed to the success of HBCUs and fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the communities they serve. 

About Talladega College

Talladega College, Alabama’s first private historically black college, is consistently ranked among the best southeastern colleges and top HBCUs in the nation. It was founded in 1867 by two former slaves, William Savery and Thomas Tarrant, and is the home of the renowned Hale Woodruff Amistad Murals. For more information about Talladega College, visit www.talladega.edu.

Previous articleWaters remembers Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings on eve of country’s election
Next articleCOVID-19 Impact Reveals Disparate Effect on Different Prepaid Segments
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FeaturedFrank Butler - 0

Proud Boy Leader Posts He Was Invited to White House. White House Says Not True.

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocateco Enrique Tarrio, leader of the FBE-designated hate group Proud Boys, posted (via Parler) a photo of...
Read more
Police

Black Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy

Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — CNN reported that the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies complicated the investigation of the case. Columbus Police, which was not...
Read more
VirusDeaths

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

BlackPress USA - 0
The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride and veteran theater and tv...
Read more
The Gantt Report

COMMENTARY: They Feed Who They Like

Lucius Gantt - 0
By Lucius Gantt, THE GANTT REPORT      From the very first moment your kidnapped ancestors set foot on American shores, Black men and women were...
Read more
Biz-Tech

COVID-19 Impact Reveals Disparate Effect on Different Prepaid Segments

Orlando Advocate - 0
Mercator Advisory Group's 17th annual prepaid market forecast clocks some big hits — and some growth. BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's...
Read more
- Advertisement - Advertisement

More Articles Like This

Proud Boy Leader Posts He Was Invited to White House. White House Says Not True.

Featured Frank Butler - 0
by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocateco Enrique Tarrio, leader of the FBE-designated hate group Proud Boys, posted (via Parler) a photo of himself standing outside the north...
Read more

Black Man, Casey Goodson Jr., Fatally Shot by Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy

Police Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — CNN reported that the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies complicated the investigation of the case. Columbus Police, which was not...
Read more

IN MEMORIAM: Covid-19 Claims Tiny Lister, Charley Pride and Carol Sutton

VirusDeaths BlackPress USA - 0
The Internet is weeping over the Covid-19-related deaths of beloved character actor Tiny Lister, country music legend Charlie Pride and veteran theater and tv...
Read more

Waters remembers Ghanaian president Jerry Rawlings on eve of country’s election

World Stacy M. Brown - 0
NNPA NEWSWIRE — “As a leading congressional advocate of debt relief for heavily indebted poor countries and a supporter of the Jubilee movement, I...
Read more
- Advertisement -

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv