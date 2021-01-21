Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem captivating

Amanda Gorman became the youngest person to deliver a poem at a U.S. presidential inauguration today, when she recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” after President Biden‘s inauguration speech. Gorman is a poet and activist from Los Angeles, California whose work focuses on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization.
The 22-year-old Gorman is the first person to be named National Youth Poet Laureate. Speaking for nearly six minutes, Gorman delivered a physically expressive recitation of her work that captivated inauguration attendees. Her poem is set forth below: