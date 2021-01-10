39.8 F
New York
Sunday, January 10, 2021
US-Mattress.com
Best VPN
Home Courts/Law Crime
Courts/LawCrime

Florida man arrested for having sex with his pit bull

Avatar
By Lee Dixon
0
3

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Pensacola resident Bradley Jean Hubbard was arrested earlier this week on charged of abusing the family’s dog– sexually.  According to the  Pensacola News Journal  a disgusted family member called the County Sheriff’s Office to report the sexual abuse of “Baby Girl,” the family’s pit bull, saying she just “could not take it anymore.”

The woman, who was not identified in the story, said the abuse had happened more than 100 times over the last three years, and that after seeing Hubbard take the dog to his room to have sex with it again, she had had enough.

- Advertisement -AARP - You Vote. Your Voice. Our Fight. Learn how to vote safely. PROTECT 50+ VOTERS (LEARN MORE)
AARP - You Vote. Your Voice. Our Fight. Learn how to vote safely. PROTECT 50+ VOTERS (LEARN MORE)

A veterinarian who was asked to examine the dog, “affectionately” named “Baby Girl,” determined the dog’s genitals did in fact show signs of abuse, authorities said.

Hubbard, 23, has been released on $15,000 bond. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDemocratic Reps pushing for Trump Ouster– Impeachment or Unfitness
Avatar
Lee Dixonhttp://www.orlandoadvocate.com

Related Articles

Oscar Blayton

COMMENTARY: Black Women Are Incarcerated For The Crime Of Poverty

Oscar Blayton - 0
It seems like every day we learn about another facet of the cruelty of the American criminal justice system.  Ava DuVernay’s blockbuster documentary on Netflix, When...
Read more
The Gantt Report

Beast Bank Collusion

Lucius Gantt - 0
It’s 2019 and it’s a new year but beast bankers are still as predatory as a thief in the night!      Access to capital is...
Read more
Biz-Tech

Gateway to Africa: Kingsland Partners With Legacy Capital to Offer Blockchain Developer Training in Mauritius

Kevin Seraaj - 0
ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsland University today announced their partnership with Legacy Capital to deliver Kingsland's internationally recognized Blockchain Developer courses in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

'

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

21,330FansLike
2,507FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

Crime

Florida man arrested for having sex with his pit bull

Lee Dixon - 0
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola resident Bradley Jean Hubbard was arrested earlier this week on charged of abusing the family's dog-- sexually.  According to the...
Read more
The Seraaj Files

Democratic Reps pushing for Trump Ouster– Impeachment or Unfitness

Kevin Seraaj - 0
Orlando, Fla. — More than a dozen members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, including Florida congressman Ted Deutch, will announce articles of impeachment...
Read more
The Seraaj Files

Domestic Terrorism in DC: Attempted Coup Averted

Kevin Seraaj - 0
After a two-hour wind-up by President Donald J. Trump Wednesday, thousands of Trump followers, including Proud Boys and QAnon sycophants, marched to Capitol Hill...
Read more
The Seraaj Files

Operation Warp Speed – Florida. Not even close.

Kevin Seraaj - 0
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is leading a last-ditch effort by Senate Republicans to delay the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College by Congress, urging an...
Read more
CoronaVirus

Orange County Health Services Extends Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Kevin Seraaj - 0
Testing at Barnett Park through January 30, 2021 If you or anyone you know is interested in being tested for Covid-19, Orange County Government’s Health...
Read more
Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv