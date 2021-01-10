Florida man arrested for having sex with his pit bull

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Pensacola resident Bradley Jean Hubbard was arrested earlier this week on charged of abusing the family’s dog– sexually. According to the Pensacola News Journal a disgusted family member called the County Sheriff’s Office to report the sexual abuse of “Baby Girl,” the family’s pit bull, saying she just “could not take it anymore.”

The woman, who was not identified in the story, said the abuse had happened more than 100 times over the last three years, and that after seeing Hubbard take the dog to his room to have sex with it again, she had had enough.