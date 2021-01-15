Government to Stop Sending Stimulus Checks on Friday | The Orlando Advocate

To meet the requirements of the legislation, the IRS said on its website that it was working diligently to get payments out to as many eligible households as possible even as they prepare for the 2021 filing season.

But those who are eligible but don’t receive a payment by the cutoff date aren’t out of luck — they can claim the payment as a rebate when filing taxes for 2020, the IRS said.

This is the second round of direct payments since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The first direct payment occurred in the spring in the amount of $1,200.

After months of political rancor and negotiations on Capitol Hill over the amount, the government began sending a second batch of checks, with $600 going to individuals who earn up to $75,000 and $1,200 to married couples making $150,000 or less, with an additional $600 for each eligible child.

The payments lessen by $5 for each $100 a person’s income exceeds those amounts. For instance, someone making $75,800 would receive a $560 check.

Individuals making more than $87,000 and married couples earning more than $174,000 are ineligible.

This article first appeared on Washingtoninformer.com

