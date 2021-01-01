28.6 F
New York
Friday, January 8, 2021
Best VPN
US-Mattress.com
Home Op-Ed The Seraaj Files
FeaturedOp-EdThe Seraaj Files

Operation Warp Speed – Florida. Not even close.

Avatar
By Kevin Seraaj
0
2
Kevin Seraaj, journalist, Orlando Advocate
Kevin Seraaj

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is leading a last-ditch effort by Senate Republicans to delay the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College by Congress, urging an Electoral Commission to examine evidence of potential election fraud in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

In a joint statement issued on Jan. 2, Senators Cruz, Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Senators-Elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) all say there has not been a sufficient investigation of widespread allegations of election fraud.

- Advertisement -AARP - You Vote. Your Voice. Our Fight. Learn how to vote safely. PROTECT 50+ VOTERS (LEARN MORE)
AARP - You Vote. Your Voice. Our Fight. Learn how to vote safely. PROTECT 50+ VOTERS (LEARN MORE)

Per the statement, “The election of 2020, like the election of 2016, was hard fought and, in many swing states, narrowly decided. The 2020 election, however, featured unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities. Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed. By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes.”

Without an adequate investigation, tens of millions Americans believe the election was stolen in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, with the Senators pointing to polling showing 39 percent of Americans the election was “rigged: “And those allegations are not believed just by one individual candidate. Instead, they are widespread. Reuters/Ipsos polling, tragically, shows that 39% of Americans believe ‘the election was rigged.’ That belief is held by Republicans (67%), Democrats (17%), and Independents (31%).”

Meaning, the American people lack confidence in the outcome of the 2020 election, undermining the consent of the governed and the peaceful transfer of power — something Congress can remedy, by appointing a commission to investigate before Jan. 20, the date for presidential inauguration.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOrange County Health Services Extends Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing
Next articleDomestic Terrorism in DC: Attempted Coup Averted
Avatar
Kevin Seraajhttp://orlandoadvocate.com

Related Articles

News

Public Policy Poll: Demings Dominates Rivals

Frank Butler - 0
Orlando, FL – According to a recent poll commissioned by the Demings campaign and conducted by Public Policy Polling (PPP), Former Orlando Police Chief...
Read more
News

India launches five UK satellites

Frank Butler - 0
An Indian PSLV rocket launches from Sriharikota to put five UK satellites in orbit.
Read more
Trump

Trump interrupted Pentagon briefing about America’s commitment to the world with bizarre rant about himself: report

Orlando Advocate - 0
By Travis Gettys / Raw Story l ( October 21, 2019) President Donald Trump interrupted his very first Pentagon briefing on America’s...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

'

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

21,317FansLike
2,507FollowersFollow
14,000SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement - '

Latest Articles

The Seraaj Files

Domestic Terrorism in DC: Attempted Coup Averted

Kevin Seraaj - 0
After a two-hour wind-up by President Donald J. Trump Wednesday, thousands of Trump followers, including Proud Boys and QAnon sycophants, marched to Capitol Hill...
Read more
The Seraaj Files

Operation Warp Speed – Florida. Not even close.

Kevin Seraaj - 0
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is leading a last-ditch effort by Senate Republicans to delay the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College by Congress, urging an...
Read more
CoronaVirus

Orange County Health Services Extends Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Kevin Seraaj - 0
Testing at Barnett Park through January 30, 2021 If you or anyone you know is interested in being tested for Covid-19, Orange County Government’s Health...
Read more
CoronaVirus

Infections keep spiking because the virus keeps changing

Kevin Seraaj - 0
An article published by WebMD on November 13 that a new study reports that COVID-19 is not the same strain as what first emerged...
Read more
CoronaVirus

Almost 9 Million Blacks Ready To Take the COVID Vaccine

Kevin Seraaj - 0
CHICAGO /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted by BlackDoctor.org (BDO), the leading health and wellness site for Black Americans with over 20 million monthly...
Read more
Load more

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv