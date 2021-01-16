VIDEO: Braking Bad: Driver High On Crystal Meth Crashes in Police Chase | The Orlando Advocate

Charles Green, a 44-year old resident of Pendergrass, and his 51-year old passenger, Rhonda Passmore, ran a traffic light at the intersection of Samples Road and State Route 20 at Forsyth County in Georgia .

“At approximately 1:50 am, Sgt. Francis observed a white Cadillac run a traffic light at Samples Road and State Route 20,” said Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. “Sgt. Francis attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued.”

The pursuit only lasted for few minutes and Francis was forced to maneuver a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the suspect. An officer’s body camera video shows the chase and how the arrest took place.

During the field investigation, it was found that the driver, Green was under the influence of methamphetamine, and in close proximity to their car, a bag of crystal meth and a pipe were found. The vehicle was searched and deputies located a sawed-off shotgun, a single shotgun, several syringes that appeared to be filled with controlled substances, and a digital scale.

Green had to sign a bond of $62,645 before he was released.

He was convicted with charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, possession of sawed-off shotguns, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, felony fleeing and attempted to elude, reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device and driving an unregistered vehicle with no insurance.

Passmore was held without a bond, and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony probation violation.

The use of methamphetamine in the US has increased by 30 percent from 2016 to 2019, suggests a study conducted by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: RTI International. The graph shows a gradual rise of approximately 12 percent every year from 2016 to 2019.

“Methamphetamine is a stimulant that speeds up the body’s system and comes as pill or powder. The drug is available in prescription as Desoxyn to treat obesity and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder,” notes the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. “Crystal meth resembles glass fragments and is an illegally altered version of the prescription drug that is cooked with over-the-counter drugs in meth labs.”

The suppliers of methamphetamine in the United States are mostly motorcycle gangs and numerous other independent trafficking groups. They control a share of the market, while methamphetamine smuggling into the United States from Mexico is mostly controlled by the same major organizations that dominate the production/trafficking of other illicit drugs from Mexico into the US.

“These groups almost exclusively use the ephedrine reduction method and have become large-scale importers of ephedrine into Mexico, some of which is transported into the United States,” states a report by the US Department of Justice. “The most common method of transporting methamphetamine across the border is via passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicles most frequently used to smuggle methamphetamine are cars, but also include pickup trucks and 4-wheel drive vehicles.”

