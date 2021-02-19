A Covid Success Story After 315 Days | The Orlando Advocate

MADRID — After spending 315 days in the hospital for treatment of Covid-19, a 52-year-old woman was applauded by medical personnel on her way out.

The patient, identified only as Elsa, arrived at Madrid’s Hospital Gregorio Maranon on April 7, 2020, with Covid-19 symptoms. The woman, who had previously been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Elsa remained in an ICU for about half of the 315 days she was treated at the center. In the meantime, she suffered several infections and a cerebral stroke,” a hospital press release on Feb. 16 stated. “She was intubated and had to be placed on extracorporeal life support, also known as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), for a month to help keep her alive.”

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) is a machine similar to the heart-lung by-pass machine used in open-heart surgery. It pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

The video shows Elsa’s emotional moment as she leaves the hospital and is visibly moved by the medical workers’ applause and rendition of ‘Happy Birthday.’

Elsa was to celebrate her 53rd birthday — at home — on Feb. 16, one day after leaving the hospital.

