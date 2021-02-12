Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: a Whacko in Lawmaker's Clothing? | The Orlando Advocate

‘The Squad’ is Greene’s derogatory name for the three minority legislators. Guess who the worst nightmare is.

Members of Congress are given committee assignments as a matter of course, and usually, freshmen lawmakers use these assignments to make their marks in Congress. But Greene opted for conspiracy theories and racist diatribes.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger was appalled by Greene’s antics.

“She is not a Republican,” he tweeted “There are many who claim the title of Republican and have nothing in common with our core values.”

Not only did Greene prove herself to be part of the most fringe of the fringe element of society by supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory and just being plain old nasty to the survivors of the Parkland shootings, but then CNN found out that she had endorsed posts calling for lethal violence against top Democrats. She said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” than removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from office by voting, and when a Facebook user suggested Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton should be hanged for treason, she responded: “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Imagine that.

Other videos have been unearthed of her disparaging religious minorities and using a slur for people with learning disabilities.

And even that’s not even the weirdest conspiracy Greene has endorsed. On Facebook, Greene also expressed support for a QAnon theory known as “frazzledrip” — which is extreme even for QAnon-ers. It’s too bizarre to discuss here. Look it up sometime. While you’re at it, check out her a equally bizarre Facebook post theorizing that the 2018 California wildfires were started by a Democrat-controlled laser beam from outer space.

Whacky.

She started deleting old tweets and Facebook posts once the calls for her to resign intensified, but clearly not fast enough. Stripping her of her committee assignments was a start, but her particular kind of crazy won’t just go away with the loss of a few committee memberships. And the fact that more Republicans did not vote to distance themselves from her probably proves that what many are saying about the GOP– that it has indeed become “the party of conspiracy theories.”

Birds of a feather really do flock together.

