Alzheimer’s Association to host virtual panel on Lewy body dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 17, 2021 – Next month, as part of its virtual “Ask the Expert” program series, the Alzheimer’s Association will bring together top medical professionals from across the state of Florida for a panel discussion on Lewy body dementia.

To take place April 6, “Managing Behaviors in Lewy Body Dementia” will explore how to better discern and manage behaviors associated with this particular form of dementia.

“Lewy body dementia is a type of dementia that leads to a decline in thinking, reasoning and independent function due to abnormal, microscopic deposits that damage brain cells over time,” said Audrey Coachman, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “At the Alzheimer’s Association, we aim to not only eliminate Alzheimer’s disease but all dementia, and we know the first step in that process is raising awareness through educational programs like this one.”

Among the topics of discussion will be the burden of Lewy body dementia on caregivers and their health – a matter that will be addressed by Dr. James Galvin, professor of neurology and psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“Caregiving is a journey, experienced by each care provider in their own unique way,” Galvin noted. “We will discuss the positive and negative aspects of caregiving, cultural differences in caregiving, and discuss potential strategies to decrease stress, burden and grief while improving well-being and quality of life.”

Another featured panelist will be Dr. Melissa Armstrong, director of the Mangurian Clinical-Research Headquarters for Lewy Body Dementia at the University of Florida.

“In my part of the session, speakers will briefly discuss medications used to treat behavioral symptoms in Lewy body dementia,” she said. “Recent and ongoing research regarding medication treatments will also be reviewed.”

Other topics will include fluctuations and psychiatric features of Lewy body dementia – to be presented by Tanis J. Ferman, Ph.D., a clinical neuropsychologist and professor of psychiatry and psychology at Mayo Clinic – and a presentation from Alzheimer’s Community Educator Carol White regarding triggers and management strategies for challenging behaviors.

The free program will begin at 2 p.m. EDT on April 6. To register, visit http://bit.ly/ManagingLBD or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.

