American Rescue Plan Provides Hope and Vaccines for People Who Need it Most

“This was an absolutely necessary step in getting the American people vaccines, financial support and jobs. We applaud Congress for taking action even if it should have happened months ago. Millions of Americans, especially Black, Brown and Indigenous people in the Deep South, are seriously hurting and this aid gives them a chance to escape the vicious cycle of poverty. This aid will help schools reopen, significantly reduce childhood malnutrition and keep people from becoming homeless.

“We regret that a $15 minimum wage was not part of this legislation and urge Congress to take that needed step as soon as possible. If it requires ending the filibuster, so be it. Lifting people out of poverty is more important than preserving an archaic Congressional tool that was once used to fight the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.”

