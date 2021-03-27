Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Ten Consecutive Months of Job Growth, Lowering Unemployment Rate to 4.7 Percent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Yesterday (Mar 26), the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Florida has experienced ten consecutive months of job growth, gaining 19,200 private sector jobs in the month of February 2021. From April 2020 to February 2021, Florida has gained a total of 735,500 private sector jobs.



Florida’s unemployment rate for February 2021 decreased to 4.7 percent, below the national average of 6.2 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has been below the national rate for seven consecutive months.



“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, our state’s economy has bounced back tremendously from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dane Eagle, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Floridians are resilient, and it is impressive to see Florida’s unemployment rate plummet as they return to work and more jobs are created.”



Florida Economic Indicators for February 2021 include:

* Unemployment rate is 4.7 percent.

* Florida businesses gained 19,200 private-sector jobs over the month.

* Labor force was up 55,000 over the month, bringing the February 2021 total up to 10,124,000.

* Florida’s private sector over the year job rate decline was 6.4 percent in February 2021.



This in an improvement from 14.3 percent in April 2020. Private-sector industries experiencing the most job growth over-the-month were:

* Trade, Transportation, and Utilities with 9,400 new jobs

* Professional and Business Services with 6,800 new jobs

* Finance Activities with 2,200 new jobs

* Education and Health Services with 1,900 new jobs

* Consumer Sentiment Index was 77.2 in February 2021, 5.4 points lower than the revised January figure of 82.6.



To view the February 2021 jobs reports by region, please see below:

To view the February 2021 employment data visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight, for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided throughFlorida Insight and the new platform.



