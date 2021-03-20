NAN’s Rev. Al Sharpton and Billionaire Robert F. Smith to headline April 11th New Jersey Economic Justice Town Hall

To close out Black History Month, nationally syndicated talk show host Roland S. Martin hosted one of several economic justice town hall meetings focused on solutions to the State’s economic, health and educational disparities. The virtual event was viewed by over 22,000 people and today has recorded over 50,000 views on multiple digital platforms. The link is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hv-RXPjMUPMMr.

Mr. Martin will be back again to host his second virtual event on Sunday April 11 at 3pm featuring:

The Reverend Al Sharpton – Television Personality on MSNBC Politics Nation, Author and Founder of the National Action Network

Billionaire Robert F. Smith of Vista Equity Partners and the Forbes Wealthiest Americans List

Jennifer Jones Austin – Author, NAN Board Member and Host of WBLS Open Line

John Rogers, The Nation’s First Black Money Manager and Founder of Ariel Capital

Rev. Dr. David Jefferson Sr., Esq. – Pastor of Newark’s Metropolitan Baptist Church and President of NAN New Jersey

This will be a powerful exchange of ideas. This is the third town hall which grew out of public hearings initiated by Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Senator Ronald Rice focused on supporting black communities and black businesses.

The event is sponsored in part by the National Action Network for New Jersey, Wells Fargo Bank and The Positive Community