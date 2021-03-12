‘Nitro Rush’ a wild ride

Breaking Glass Pictures is proud to announce the upcoming release of Nitro Rush. This action-packed movie will take you on a wild ride when Max is jailed for the role he played in the death of a police officer. While behind bars, he learns that a criminal organization has just recruited his son Theo. Max will risk everything to save his son. The problem is, he must get out of jail first!​​​​​​​

Max learns that a criminal organization has just recruited his 17-year-old son Theo to use him for the production and distribution of a new drug. Desperate to get him out of the situation, Max escapes from prison.