NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Cubtastic Creations, with its principal office or place of business at 10114 Grand Canal Drive Unit 11202, Windermere, FL 34786, in Orange County.
Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Cubtastic Creations
