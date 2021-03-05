Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Cubtastic Creations

fictitious name / doing business as

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Cubtastic Creations, with its principal office or place of business at 10114 Grand Canal Drive Unit 11202, Windermere, FL 34786, in Orange County.