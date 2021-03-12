NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Oviedo School House, with its principal office or place of business at 50 Smith Street, Oviedo, FL 32765, in Florida County.
Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Oviedo School House
