Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Oviedo School House

fictitious name / doing business as

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Oviedo School House, with its principal office or place of business at 50 Smith Street, Oviedo, FL 32765, in Florida County.