Beyoncé Dominates NAACP Image Awards; Eddie Murphy Inducted into Hall of Fame

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The NAACP bestows the hall of fame induction on an individual viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the profession for generations. Previous inductees include Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ray Charles, and Sidney Poitier.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Beyoncé took home four trophies, Eddie Murphy received the Hall of Fame award, and Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman earned outstanding actress and actor in a motion picture during the primetime telecast of the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

Rev. D. James Lawson was honored with the Chairman’s Award, NBA Superstar LeBron James received the President’s Award, and Stacey Abrams earned the NAACP’s Social Justice Impact honor.

“I’ve been making movies for 40 years now. This is the perfect thing to commemorate that and be brought into the hall of fame,” Murphy proclaimed, after his friend and Coming to America co-star Arsenio Hall presented the award. “Thank you very much. I’m very moved.”

The NAACP bestows the hall of fame induction on an individual viewed as a pioneer in their respective field and whose influence shaped the profession for generations.

Previous inductees include Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Spike Lee, Ray Charles, and Sidney Poitier.

'

DJ D-Nice captured the entertainer of the year award for his immensely popular “Club Quarantine” that began early last year during the pandemic. “It’s been an honor to provide entertainment and inspiration during one of the darkest times we’ve experienced,” D-Nice said.

Jhené Aiko earned album of the year honors, Beyoncé and Drake won the outstanding female and male artists, respectively.

Meghan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Jon Batiste, and Marsai Martin of ABC Television’s “Blackish” won two awards.

Anthony Anderson, the star of “Blackish,” hosted the show.

The tear-jerker moment of the night belonged to Simone Boseman, the widow of Chadwick.

In accepting his award, she said her late husband would “thank his mom and dad. And he would give honor to his ancestors as we now honor him. Thank you, NAACP, for always giving him his flowers. He was an uncommon artist and an even more uncommon person.”

Simone Boseman also urged Black people over the age of 45 to get screened for colon cancer.

“Don’t put it off any longer,” she said. “Please, get screened. This disease is beatable if you catch it in its early stages. So, you don’t have any time to waste, even if you don’t have any family history. If you think nothing is wrong and younger than 45, please be proactive about your health. Know the signs. Know your body. Listen to your body.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama presented Abrams with her first Social Justice Impact award.

“They taught my five siblings and me that having nothing was not an excuse for doing nothing,” Abrams said, referring to her parents. “Instead, they showed us by word and deed to use our faith as a shield to protect the defenseless, to use our voices to call out injustices, and to use our education and our time to solve the problems that others turn away from.”

Complete list of winners:

Hall of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Chairman’s Award

Rev. D. James Lawson

President’s Award

LeBron James

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams

Outstanding Motion Picture

Bad Boys For Life

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Phylicia Rashad – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture

Madalen Mills – Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)

Nadia Hallgren – Becoming

Outstanding independent motion picture

The Banker

Outstanding international motion picture

NIGHT OF THE KINGS

Outstanding writing in a motion picture

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Outstanding directing in a motion picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Old Guard

Outstanding animated motion picture

Soul

Outstanding documentary (film)

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Outstanding short-film (live action)

Black Boy Joy

Outstanding short-film (animated)

Canvas

Outstanding character voice-over performance – motion picture

Jamie Foxx – Soul

Outstanding female artist

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Outstanding male artist

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)

Chloe x Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding album

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Outstanding soul/R&B song

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding hip hop/rap song

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Outstanding new artist

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Outstanding producer of the year

Hit-Boy

Outstanding music video/visual album

“Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce’ feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blue Ivy Carter

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album

Soul original motion picture soundtrack – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

Outstanding gospel/Christian song

“Touch From You” – Tamela Mann

Outstanding gospel/Christian album

The Return – The Clark Sisters

Outstanding jazz album – instrumental

Music from and Inspired by Soul – Jon Batiste

Outstanding jazz album – vocal

Holy Room – Live at Alte Oper – Somi

Outstanding international song

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

Outstanding drama series

Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding comedy series

Insecure

Outstanding talk series

Red Table Talk

Outstanding reality program/reality competition or game show

Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding variety show (series or special)

VERZUZ

Outstanding news/information (series or special)

The New York Times Presents The Killing of Breonna Taylor

Outstanding children’s program

Family Reunion

Outstanding animated series

Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – How To Get Away With Murder

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Clifford “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Deon Cole – black-ish

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Marsai Martin – black-ish

Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)

Marsai Martin – black-ish

Outstanding writing in a comedy series

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding writing in a drama series

Attica Locke – Little Fires Everywhere – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding writing in a television movie or special

Geri Cole – The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding directing in a comedy series

Anya Adams – black-ish – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding directing in a drama series

Hanelle Culpepper – Star Trek: Picard – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”

Outstanding directing in a television movie or special

Eugene Ashe – Sylvie’s Love

Outstanding short form series – comedy or drama

#FreeRayshawn

Outstanding performance in a short form series

Laurence Fishburne – #FreeRayshawn

Outstanding short form series – reality/nonfiction

“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding documentary (television – series or special)

The Last Dance

Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes – Doc McStuffins

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Blair Underwood – Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Octavia Spencer – Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding guest performance – comedy or drama series

Loretta Devine- P-Valley

Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)

Raynelle Swilling – Cherish the Day

Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Keith McQuirter – By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem

Outstanding writing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Melissa Haizlip – Mr. SOUL!

Outstanding literary works

Fiction

The Awkward Black Man – Walter Mosley

Nonfiction

A Promised Land – Barack Obama

Debut author

We’re Better Than This – Elijah Cummings

Biography/autobiography

The Dead Are Arising – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Instructional

Vegetable Kingdom – Bryant Terry

Poetry

The Age of Phillis – Honorée Jeffers

Children

She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Youth/teens

Before the Ever After – Jacqueline Woodson

Special Awards

Activist of the year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Youth activist of the year

Madison Potts

Spingarn medal

Misty Copeland

Founder’s

Toni Vaz

Sports award I

Stephen Curry

Sports award II

WNBA Player’s Association (Nneka Ogqumike accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

Key of life

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett